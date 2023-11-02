Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson wins 10K race at Jedburgh Running Festival

Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson won the ten-kilometre race at this year’s Jedburgh Running Festival, the first to be held since 2019.

Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson, pictured here at August's Kirkcaldy Parks Half-Marathon, won Sunday's 10K race at Jedburgh Running Festival (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Anderson clocked 34:35 on Sunday to get back over two minutes before runner-up Irvine Welsh. Gala Harrier Welsh’s time was 37:15.

They were among four Borderers to finish in the top ten, the others being Moorfoot Runners’ Cameron Munro and Kenneth Davidson, sixth in 41:02 and tenth in 42:07 respectively.

A further five runners from the region finished in the top 20 of a field of 130, including Gala’s Colin Brown, Neil Purves, Martha Douglas and Neil Christie. They were 11th in 42:37, 12th in 42:43, 13th in 43:02 and 19th in 45:11 respectively. Douglas was also first female finisher.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Kevin Wood was 15th in 43:31.

Dougie Selman, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletic Club, won the festival’s half-marathon in 1:10:10 on Sunday, with Duncan Coombs, of the capital’s Hunters Bog Trotters second in 1:16:18.

Eighth-placed Lauderdale Limper Gregor Ker was the fastest Borderer taking part, clocking 1:21:26, followed by Gala Harrier Frances McElroy, 19th in 1:27:42.