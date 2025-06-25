Ten wins in five days for Hawick jockey Jason Hart

Jason Hart pictured at Southwell in Nottinghamshire in January 2024 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Hawick jockey Jason Hart claimed ten wins in the space of five days last week and has added another since.

That winning streak began with Ghaiya and American Bay at Thirsk in North Yorkshire last Tuesday for trainer Charlie Johnston’s nearby yard and Paul Midgley’s at York respectively.

The former’s win over a mile and four furlongs at 6-4 secured prize money of £4,320 and the latter’s over five furlongs at 12-1 earned £4,187.

Three more wins followed last Thursday at Wetherby in West Yorkshire on Jennifer Jane over seven furlongs and Paladin in a miler, both for Johnston, at 5-2 and 8-1, landing prizes of £4,860 and £4,449, and on Lady of the Garr at 11-4 over five furlongs and 110 yards for County Durham trainer Tracy Waggott, triggering a payout of £3,926.

Last Friday brought another hat-trick at Redcar, near Middlesbrough on We’ve Got This at 13-8 and Marhaba Ghaiyyath at 6-4, both over seven furlongs, and Hot Dancer at 7-4 over a mile and two furlongs.

The first was for Ivan Furtado’s yard near Doncaster and the others for Johnston, earning £3,140, £8,100 and £5,234.

Saturday saw two further first-place finishes this side of the border at Ayr, on Coconut Bay for Carlisle trainer Tristan Davidson and Anthropologist for Johnston, both at 5-2 over seven furlongs and 50 yards for top prizes of £3,664 and £4,187.

Hart notched up another win at Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Monday, on Respiro Solitario for Berkshire trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick at 4-6 over a mile and four furlongs, earning a top prize of £3,245.

Fellow Hawick jockey Rowan Scott was also a winner at the double on Saturday, but those success stories were written at Redcar, on Naana’s Sparkle at 7-2 over five furlongs and Billy Bathgate at 5-1 over a mile and almost six furlongs.

Those rides were for North Lincolnshire trainer Alice Haynes and Hawick’s Ewan Whillans, earning £5,234 and £3,140.