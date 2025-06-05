Ten top-three clean sweeps for Gala Harriers youngsters at latest Team Borders open graded trials

Magnus Church at the previous Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbankin April (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers youngsters claimed more than 30 first places at Team Borders’ latest open graded trials, held at Tweedbank on Sunday.

The Galashiels club’s success stories included nine top-three clean sweeps.

Those podium monopolies were pulled off in events including 200m sprints for girls under nine – with Isobel Rossman finishing first in 39.60 seconds, Anouk Richard second in the same time and Daisy Davidson third in 49.00 – and under 15, Rachel Grant winning that one in 26.80, with Holly Craig second and Lucy Scott third, both in 29.50.

The under-13 boys’ race over the same distance delivered another, Connor Wilson winning in 29.80, with Magnus Church as runner-up in 30.50 and Leo Rossmann third in 30.80.

Isla Woodburn competing at long jump at the prior Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank in April (Photo: Neil Renton)

The same went for three 800m races. One for under-13 girls was won by Freya Ainslie in 2:59, with Beth Dennison second in 3:12 and Josie Allan third in 3:15; the under-11 boys’ version saw Wilfred Lee win in 2:53, Elliot Baxter second in 3:07 and Reagan Allan third in 3:38; and Magnus Church finished the under-13 boys’ race first in 2:46, with Connor Wilson as runner-up in 2:51 and Isaac Hastie third in 2:52.

Others were racked up in the under-15 girls’ long jump, under-15 girls’ javelin and under-11 boys’ quoit-throwing.

Rachel Grant jumped the furthest distance, 3.96m, with Lucy Scott second on 3.60 and Holly Craig third on 3.55.

Lara Abdrabbo threw a javelin furthest, 23.41m, with second-placed Holly Craig managing 23.07 and Lucy Scott placing third with 15.08.

Rachel Grant at April’s preceding Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank (Photo: Neil Renton)

Roan Miskelly threw a quoit furthest, 24.20m, with Elliot Baxter second on 14.27 and Reagan Allan third on 9.61.

Club members claimed both top-two places in a further nine events, including the under-11 boys’ 200m, won by Wilfred Lee in 32.10, with Elliot Baxter second in 32.70, and under-15 girls’ 800m, with Jessica McCowan taking first place and Holly Craig second, in 2.36 and 2.40 respectively.

It was the same story in the under-13 girls’ 1,500m, Molly Trewartha finishing first in 5.11 and Matilda Lee second in 5.20, and under-11 girls and boys’ javelin, the former won by Emily Cranston with a throw of 10.7m, with Lois Ainslie second on 9.6, and the latter by Roan Miskelly with 15.83, Reagan Allan placing second on 6.27.

That was also the case with the under-11 girls and boys’ long jump, the former won by Emily Cranston with a distance of 3.59m, with Amelie Wilson second on 2.97, and the latter by Roan Miskelly on 3.05, Elliot Baxter placing second on 2.79, plus the under-13 boys’ long jump, Connor Wilson winning with 4.05 and Leo Rossmann second on 3.87.

Freya Michie at April’s preceding Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank (Photo: Neil Renton)

Another one-two was notched up by Gala in the under-11 girls’ quoit-throwing, Lois Anslie winning with 17.73m and Emily Cranston placing second with 14.60.

The club picked up 18 more firsts to make it 36 all together, those being in the under-11 girls, under-17 girls and under-nine boys’ 200m, under-nine girls and boys’ 800m, under-13 boys and under-15 girls’ 1,500m, under-11 and under-17 girls and under-13 and under-15 boys’ high jump, under-15 and under-nine boys and under-17 and under-nine girls’ long jump and under-nine and under-13 girls and under-13 boys’ javelin.

Their respective winners were Emily Cranston in 31.70, Iris Dennison in 28.80, Jack Beavon in 38.80, Anouk Richard in 3:32, Beavon again in 3:34, Isaac Hastie in 5:36, Lara Abdrabbo in 6.09, Cranston again with 1.10m, Iris Dennison with 1.30, Leo Rossmann with 1.30, Russell Wilson with 1.30 and 4.60, Jack Beavon on 1.94, Dennison again on 4.39, Isobel Rossmann on 2.17, Richard again on 4.66, Poppy Sharp-Dent on 8.13 and Magnus Church on 23.36.

Gala didn’t have it all their own way, however, as Tweed Leader Jed notched up three firsts and Teviotdale Harriers one.

TLJT’s Isla Woodburn won the under-13 girls’ 200m in 29.80 and the same age bracket’s high jump, clearing 1.52m, with her clubmate Robyn Lees second in the former in 29.90 and Gala’s Beth Dennison in the latter on 1.20.

Lees won the under-13 girls’ long jump with 4.23m, Woodburn being runner-up on 4.21.

Teviotdale’s win was in the under-11 girls’ 800m, Freya Michie finishing first in 3:09, with Gala’s Naomi Richard as runner-up in 3:19.