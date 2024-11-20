Ten top-20 finishes for Borders runners in junior races at Scottish east district XC league meeting in Dundee

Team Borders' Sam Robertson, Oliver Hastie, Archie Dalgliesh and Matty Fleming at Saturday’s Scottish east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee’s Camperdown Park (Pic: Team Borders)

Borders runners managed ten top-20 finishes in the seven junior races at Saturday’s Scottish east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

Team Borders’ Leo Rossmann was the region’s first finisher in the under-11 boys’ race, placing 16th in 6:49, with Teviotdale Harriers’ Hugo Armstrong 19th in 6:52.

That age band’s girls’ race saw team Borders’ Rowan Johnston and Hannah Graham get home seventh in 6:39 and 16th in 7:02 respectively.

Two top-ten finishes and another in the top 20 earned Team Borders second place in the under-15 boys' race. Seb Darlow was seventh in 15:09, Charlie Dalgliesh eighth in 15:12 and Rory Pretswell 17th 15:53.

Kirsty Rankine was Team Borders’ only top-20 finisher in the under-15 and under-17 girls’ race, placing 12th in 16:35.

They managed two top-20 placings in the under-17 boys’ race, however, Archie Dalgliesh getting back 12th in 23:08 and Oliver Hastie 13th in 23:18, with Sam Robertson following in 25th place in 25:31 and non-counter Matty Fleming 28th in 26:04, sandwiching Teviotdale’s Craig Watson, 27th in 25:48.

Gala Harriers junior Irvine Welsh was the first Borderer home in the senior men’s race, placing 50th in 30:15, and his veteran clubmate Pamella Baillie was the region’s first finisher in the women’s version, clocking 28:38 for 22nd place.

The third and final league meeting will be held in Bathgate in West Lothian in January.