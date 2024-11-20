Ten top-20 finishes for Borders runners in junior races at Scottish east district XC league meeting in Dundee

By Darin Hutson
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:54 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 11:50 GMT
Team Borders' Sam Robertson, Oliver Hastie, Archie Dalgliesh and Matty Fleming at Saturday’s Scottish east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee’s Camperdown Park (Pic: Team Borders)Team Borders' Sam Robertson, Oliver Hastie, Archie Dalgliesh and Matty Fleming at Saturday’s Scottish east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee’s Camperdown Park (Pic: Team Borders)
Borders runners managed ten top-20 finishes in the seven junior races at Saturday’s Scottish east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

Team Borders’ Leo Rossmann was the region’s first finisher in the under-11 boys’ race, placing 16th in 6:49, with Teviotdale Harriers’ Hugo Armstrong 19th in 6:52.

That age band’s girls’ race saw team Borders’ Rowan Johnston and Hannah Graham get home seventh in 6:39 and 16th in 7:02 respectively.

Two top-ten finishes and another in the top 20 earned Team Borders second place in the under-15 boys' race. Seb Darlow was seventh in 15:09, Charlie Dalgliesh eighth in 15:12 and Rory Pretswell 17th 15:53.

Kirsty Rankine was Team Borders’ only top-20 finisher in the under-15 and under-17 girls’ race, placing 12th in 16:35.

They managed two top-20 placings in the under-17 boys’ race, however, Archie Dalgliesh getting back 12th in 23:08 and Oliver Hastie 13th in 23:18, with Sam Robertson following in 25th place in 25:31 and non-counter Matty Fleming 28th in 26:04, sandwiching Teviotdale’s Craig Watson, 27th in 25:48.

Gala Harriers junior Irvine Welsh was the first Borderer home in the senior men’s race, placing 50th in 30:15, and his veteran clubmate Pamella Baillie was the region’s first finisher in the women’s version, clocking 28:38 for 22nd place.

The third and final league meeting will be held in Bathgate in West Lothian in January.

