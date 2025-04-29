Team Borders get off to winning start in Forth Valley Athletic League by claiming ten first places in Livingston

Two further meetings are to follow on Sunday, June 15, and Saturday, August 9.

Grangemouth Stadium is lined up to host them but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Team Borders’ first winner at the weekend was Emily Cranston in the under-11 girls’ shot-put with a throw of 6.27m, over 1.5m further than runner-up Eloise Pool’s 4.72m effort for Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Athletics Club.

Another Borderer, Amelie Wilson, was 11th out of 12 with a throw of 3.22m.

Cranston was also third in her age bracket’s 100m race in 15.4 seconds, less than half a second behind Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Mila McGregor’s winning time of 15 seconds.

Also running for Team Borders, Darcy Sharp placed eighth out of 12 in 16.3.

The boys’ version of that race saw Connor Davidson finish as runner-up in 15.3, half a second behind Edinburgh’s Joshua Brinkman’s time of 14.8.

Davidson’s teammate Lachlan Graham was fifth out of 11 in 16.2.

Davidson went on to win over 800m in 2:35.1, with Graham 11th in 3:20.9.

Amelie Wilson was fifth in the under-11 girls’ 100m in 3:12.4, with team-mate Freya Michie third in 3:09.03 and victory going to Musselburgh and District Athletic Club’s Martha Turner in 2:59.4.

Leo Rossmann was joint-first in the under-13 boys’ high jump, matching heights of 1.3m recorded by Edinburgh’s Luke Brodie and Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club’s Brodie Pearson.

Rossmann’s teammate Eoin Moody was sixth with a jump of 1.1m.

Rossmann was also eighth at long jump with 3.55m, 53cm short of winner Brodie’s distance, with teammate Connor Wilson seventh after managing 3.60.

Robyn Lees was third in the under-13 girls’ long jump with a distance of 3.92m, 31cm shy of Pitreavie’s Isla Mills’ winning leap of 4.23m.

Fellow Borderer Isla Woodburn was sixth out of 12 with a jump of 3.56m.

Lees and Woodburn also managed top-ten finishes in their age group’s 100m race, placing fifth in 14.6 and eighth in 15.3 respectively, with victory going to Harmeny Athletic Club’s Cadha McLuskey for clocking 13.6.

Woodburn won at high jump, however, clearing 1.4m, with teammate Rose Davidson sixth out of ten after managing 1.1m.

The boys’ 100m race for that age saw Connor Wilson finish sixth in 14.8 and Magnus Church place eighth in 15.0, with Edinburgh’s Daijon Opong-Agyare winning in 13.5.

Greg Watson was eighth in the under-15 boys’ javelin with a throw of 7.04m, victory in that event going to Musselburgh’s Frank Orsi for a distance of 26.75m.

Arthur Aitken and Finlay Grant took the two top places in the under-11 boys’ shot-put, the former winning with a throw of 5.06m and the latter managing a distance of 4.58m.

Holly Craig and Melisa Matiukaite did likewise in the under-15 girls’ javelin, the former throwing 20.51m for victory and the latter placing secoond with 19.53.

Matiukaite was also third in her age band’s 100m race in 13.4, less than half a second behind Edinburgh’s Isla Balfour-Melville’s winning time of 13.0.

Fellow Borderer Rachel Grant was fourth out of a dozen-strong field in 13.5.

Robert Horton won the boys’ equivalent in 12.1, with Greg Watson fourth in 13.6.

Matiukaite and Grant managed top-five placings at long jump too, respectively recording distances of 4.13 for third and 4.06 for fourth.

Another top-two sweep went the way of Team Borders in the under-13 girls’ 800m, Matilda Lee winning in 2:39.2, with Rosa Mabon as runner-up in 2:39.5.

Church was third in the boys’ version – won by Pearson in 2:27.3 – in 2:40.2, with Haydon McAllister seventh in 2:47.6.

Craig was sixth over the same distance in 2:40.8, with Jessica McCowan eighth in 2:41.3 and first place going to Musselburgh’s Ava Rose Curtis in 2:34.5.

Third place in the boys’ equivalent – won by Pitreavie’s Michael Massey in 2:15.1 – went to Watson in 2:18.5.

Six 4x100m relay races yielded wins for Amelie Wilson, Michie, Sharp and Cranston in 1:06.7 and Graham, Grant, Aitken and Davidson in 1:05.1, plus a second place for Matiukaite, Craig, McCowan and Grant in 55.0.

Woodburn, Lee, Davidson and Lees were fourth in 1:00.6 and Church, Rokas Matiukas, McAllister and Connor Wilson fifth in 1:00.0.

A Team Borders spokesperson applauded their youngsters for hitting double-figures for wins in West Lothian, posting: “A huge congratulations to all our junior athletes who competed in the Forth Valley League at Craigswood Stadium.

“We had a fantastic day, showing incredible determination, team spirit and talent across all events.

“From impressive sprints and strong field performances to personal bests and podium finishes, our young athletes truly did us proud.

“A special thanks to all the coaches, parents, and volunteers for their amazing support.

“What a brilliant success for Team Borders. The future is bright.”

To see more of Kenneth Sutherland’s photos of the event, go to …

1 . Team Borders in Forth Valley Athletic League action at Livingston Connor Davidson in action for Team Borders as they got their latest Forth Valley Athletic League campaign under way at Livingston’s Craigwood Stadium on Sunday (Photo: Kenneth Sutherland) Photo: Kenneth Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Team Borders in Forth Valley Athletic League action at Livingston Lachlan Graham, left, in action for Team Borders as they got their latest Forth Valley Athletic League campaign under way at Livingston’s Craigwood Stadium on Sunday (Photo: Kenneth Sutherland) Photo: Kenneth Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Team Borders in Forth Valley Athletic League action at Livingston Melisa Matiukaite in javelin-throwing action for Team Borders as they got their latest Forth Valley Athletic League campaign under way at Livingston’s Craigwood Stadium on Sunday (Photo: Kenneth Sutherland) Photo: Kenneth Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Team Borders in Forth Valley Athletic League action at Livingston Freya Michie, left, and Amelie Wilson in 800m action for Team Borders as they got their latest Forth Valley Athletic League campaign under way at Livingston’s Craigwood Stadium on Sunday (Photo: Kenneth Sutherland) Photo: Kenneth Sutherland Photo Sales