Mitchell and Anderson with their European medals

Anderson, 10, a 1st Kup Black Tag, achieved a bronze medal in individual patterns, silver in individual sparring and gold for team patterns.

And 13-year-old Mitchell, a 1st Dan Black Belt, came home with a bronze medal in individual sparring after having a difficult group for patterns.

The pair train under coach Paul Priestly in Hawick and Berwick. They have attended squad training sessions for the past six months in Alloa under head coach Master Lianne Rooney.

Anderson's mum Camilla told the Southern Reporter: "I am so proud of both of the boys just taking a step onto the mat. They have shown perseverance and determination, working so hard over the past six months.

“The championships were such a fantastic experience for them both, being able to compete in Belfast and represent their country is such a huge achievement.

"They conducted themselves in an impeccable manner representing Scotland.

“I look forward to seeing what the future brings for them both.”

Mitchell’s mum Michelle added: "Finlay was placed in a height category with boys heads and shoulders above him and fought really hard to achieve his bronze medal and I couldn't be any more proud of him."