Success on and off field as Selkirk Cricket Club mark 150th anniversary of move to Philiphaugh

Anne Oliver at unveiling with Neil Gentleman (Pic John Smail)

Anne’s husband George, who died in June, saw his first Selkirk match as a 10-year-old in 1936 and then rarely missed a home game.

Around 80 club members, supporters and local organisations each bought a tile, with funds raised going towards the refurbishment of the Philiphaugh clubrooms, the site of the mural created by Smailholm ceramicists Linda and Rankin Kinsman-Blake.

Club chairman Neil Gentleman, who also attended its unveiling, told The Southern Reporter: “Anne has got grandsons who play for the first team so she’s always been involved with the club.

"While George was always watching, Anne was always around so I think she was quite touched by it all.”

In a fitting coincidence in a special 150th anniversary year, Selkirk finished second in this season’s East of Scotland Championship division three to gain promotion to division two for the first time.

"We’re a small club and don’t have many players so I think we’ve done really well ,” Gentleman said.

"It’s been a big year for us in terms of celebrating 150 years so getting it right on the field and off the field has been the mantra. The mural is almost the final cherry on the cake for the year.