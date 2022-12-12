Success on and off field as Selkirk Cricket Club mark 150th anniversary of move to Philiphaugh
A wall mural commissioned by Selkirk Cricket Club to commemorate the 150th anniversary of its move to Philiphaugh in 1872 was officially unveiled on Sunday by Anne Oliver.
Anne’s husband George, who died in June, saw his first Selkirk match as a 10-year-old in 1936 and then rarely missed a home game.
Around 80 club members, supporters and local organisations each bought a tile, with funds raised going towards the refurbishment of the Philiphaugh clubrooms, the site of the mural created by Smailholm ceramicists Linda and Rankin Kinsman-Blake.
Club chairman Neil Gentleman, who also attended its unveiling, told The Southern Reporter: “Anne has got grandsons who play for the first team so she’s always been involved with the club.
"While George was always watching, Anne was always around so I think she was quite touched by it all.”
In a fitting coincidence in a special 150th anniversary year, Selkirk finished second in this season’s East of Scotland Championship division three to gain promotion to division two for the first time.
"We’re a small club and don’t have many players so I think we’ve done really well ,” Gentleman said.
"It’s been a big year for us in terms of celebrating 150 years so getting it right on the field and off the field has been the mantra. The mural is almost the final cherry on the cake for the year.
"It’s going to be very difficult for us in division two next year but I think the players are already very proud of what we have achieved.”