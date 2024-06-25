​​Stow gets sport in the act for annual event

​Among the winners at this year’s Stow Sports Week’s main day on Saturday were, back from left, Donna Gowans with the Watson Cup for the ladies’ 70m race; Toby Denham, sharing the Cunningham Cup for most men's points with Gregor Hunter, also with the Miller Centenary Trophy for the men’s 800m race; Kris Easter with the men’s 120m’s Edinburgh Cup; Lucy Weir with the Starters’ Cup for most ladies’ points and 200m trophy; and Colin Whitby with the Cochrane Cup for the men’s 1,500m, with, front row, Holly Robertson and the Malcolm Cup for the girls’ 100m, Sophie Murphy and Jake Ford with the Lugate Trophy and the Aitchison Cup for the girls and boys’ superstars events and Murray Hendry with the junior cycling cup and Malcolm Cup for the flat race for boys of 13 or 14 (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

​Among the winners at this year’s Stow Sports Week’s main day on Saturday were Donna Gowans and Kris Easter.

Gowans landed the Watson Cup for finishing first in the ladies’ 70m race, ahead of Aimee and Lucy Weir, and Easter, also first in the men’s 200m, picked up the Edinburgh Cup for winning the men’s 120m, beating Toby Denham and Callum Clarke.

Denham shared the Cunningham Cup for accumulating most men’s points with Gregor Hunter, the latter also winning the Miller Centenary Trophy for the men’s 800m race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Weir claimed the Starters’ Cup for most ladies’ points and also the women’s 200m trophy.

Colin Whitby took home the Cochrane Cup for the men’s 1,500m and Holly Robertson the Malcolm Cup for the girls’ 100m.

Sophie Murphy and Jake Ford with the Lugate Trophy and the Aitchison Cup for the girls and boys’ superstars events respectively.