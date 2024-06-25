Stow gets sport in the act for annual event
Gowans landed the Watson Cup for finishing first in the ladies’ 70m race, ahead of Aimee and Lucy Weir, and Easter, also first in the men’s 200m, picked up the Edinburgh Cup for winning the men’s 120m, beating Toby Denham and Callum Clarke.
Denham shared the Cunningham Cup for accumulating most men’s points with Gregor Hunter, the latter also winning the Miller Centenary Trophy for the men’s 800m race.
Lucy Weir claimed the Starters’ Cup for most ladies’ points and also the women’s 200m trophy.
Colin Whitby took home the Cochrane Cup for the men’s 1,500m and Holly Robertson the Malcolm Cup for the girls’ 100m.
Sophie Murphy and Jake Ford with the Lugate Trophy and the Aitchison Cup for the girls and boys’ superstars events respectively.
Murray Hendry was a winner at the double, collecting the junior cycling cup and Malcolm Cup for the flat race for boys of 13 or 14.