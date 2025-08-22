Sterling efforts earn seven first places for Borderers at Stirling Highland Games
Saturday’s clean sweeps, in front of a record turnout of 8,000, were in both senior and junior 800m races and the youths’ race over half that distance.
Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford, given a 140m handicap, won the senior half-mile race in 1:52.99, with Hawick’s Kyle Potts second and Kelso’s Matty Fleming third.
Victory in the junior version went to Kelso’s Leo Tait in 2:03.56, from a mark of 80m, with Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford as runner-up and Hawick’s Greg Watson third.
Whiteford junior went one place better in the youths’ 400m race, finishing first in 52.84 seconds, from a 30m mark, and was also third in the youngsters’ 90m sprint, won by Clydesdale’s Emanuel Banton in 10.52 seconds, from 4.5m, with Kelso’s Erin Jackson second.
On top of that, he won at long jump with a distance of 18ft 3in and was runner-up to Falkirk’s Kieran Halliday at triple jump, his winning effort measuring in at 39ft 2in, with Hawick’s Mark Young third.
The other two senior wins racked up by Borderers were by Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Nina Cessford over 90m and Peebles’ Natasha Turnbull over 400m.
Cessford’s winning time was 9.67 seconds, from a 27m mark, withLivingston’s Eilidh Brown second and Hawick’s John Paxton third.
Turnbull’s was 51.41 seconds, from 73m, withClydesdale’s Tom Humphrey second and Young third.