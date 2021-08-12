Standards high as Masons win Selkirk summer bowls league

The winning Masons' rink of John Fair, David Mitchell, Paul McCulloch and Donny MacLeod (picture by Grant Kinghorn)

The final was between the Masons and Selkirk Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers Association.

The Masons romped away to a 13-0 lead early on before the Ex-Standard Bearers clawed their way back in to the match.

The Masons eventually held off the fightback to win 16-13 and win the trophy.

The winning rink featured John Fair, David Mitchell, Paul McCulloch and Donny MacLeod (skip).

The Ex-Standard Bearers’ rink on finals night included Wilson Craig, Rory Monks, Ross Thomson and Kenny Firth (skip).