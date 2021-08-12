Standards high as Masons win Selkirk summer bowls league
The final match of the Selkirk Bowling Club Summer League/Factory Cup took place last week.
The final was between the Masons and Selkirk Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers Association.
The Masons romped away to a 13-0 lead early on before the Ex-Standard Bearers clawed their way back in to the match.
The Masons eventually held off the fightback to win 16-13 and win the trophy.
The winning rink featured John Fair, David Mitchell, Paul McCulloch and Donny MacLeod (skip).
The Ex-Standard Bearers’ rink on finals night included Wilson Craig, Rory Monks, Ross Thomson and Kenny Firth (skip).
This year’s winners of the miniatures for being last were the Selkirk Merchant Company rink of David Deacon, Al Pattullo, Judith Thompson and Callum Deacon.