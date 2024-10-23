​Snowman rally win for Duns driver Garry Pearson ahead of British championship finale

Garry Pearson, right, with co-driver Hannah McKillop at Saturday's Snowman Rally at Inverness (Photo: Garry Pearson Rallying)

​Duns driver Garry Pearson notched up a win at Saturday’s rescheduled Snowman Rally in the Highlands in preparation for the final round of this year’s British Rally Championship in Wales this coming weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Pearson headed up to Inverness at the weekend for the penultimate round of 2024’s Scottish Rally Championship, a competition he won in 2021, to get some practice in ahead of this Saturday’s Llandudno-based Cambrian Rally.

Driving an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, with Newstead’s Hannah McKillop as co-driver instead of usual sidekick Daniel Barritt, Pearson was fastest on all but one of the rally’s stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although finishing first was not his primary objective and he wasn’t competing in the championship, the 33-year-old was delighted to return south with both a win, thanks to a total time of 39:34, and further experience under his belt.

“We really couldn’t have asked for a better weekend,” said M-Sport driver Pearson.

“We came to the Snowman with the intention of getting more seat time on gravel ahead of the final round of the British Rally Championship and that’s exactly what we did, but it was also a fantastic feeling to win the rally overall on only our second visit to the event.

“It’s a rally that holds special memories for me as it was where we made our first Rally2 start back in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we managed to make more memories with our win, and it was fantastic to have my brother Robbie competing as well. It was a real family affair. “Our focus swiftly turns to the Cambrian, where we are aiming to finish our season on a high.

“It’s an event I’ve always enjoyed, with some really classic stages, so let’s see if we can cause an upset.

“Thanks to Hannah for stepping into the co-drivers’ seat last weekend and to all the organisers and marshals for a brilliant rally.”

Though sixth in the British championship standings at the moment, with 47 points from six rallies, Pearson remains hopeful of a top-five finish as half again as many points as usual are on offer in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s only eight points behind fifth-placed Meiron Evans at the moment, with County Armagh’s William Creighton at the top of the leaderboard on 96.

Fellow Duns driver Euan Thorburn has already been crowned as this year’s Scottish champion, and that’s the fourth time he’s won it following prior victories in 2014, 2017 and 2019.