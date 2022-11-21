Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson with Sirwilliamwallace, one of six winners for his Lambden stables so far this month (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Ridden by Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania, the five-year-old bay gelding edged out Kiss My Face, trained by North Yorkshire’s Brian Ellison and with Henry Brooke in the saddle, by three-quarters of a length in the 3.35pm Saltire.scot Handicap Hurdle over two miles and seven furlongs to take its £2,877 top prize.

That was the 8/1 chance’s first win in almost a year of racing, initially with County Meath’s Matthew Smith as handler and latterly at Thomson’s Lambden stables, and his current trainer was pleased to see him cross the line first in the last run-out of the day, saying: “This was just his second handicap and the ground and the longer trip helped him to show the improvement that he showed today.”

Today’s win for Thomson followed a quadruple success at Kelso on Saturday, November 5, with Salvino, Sirwilliamwallace, Stoney Rover and Pavlik and a victory at Musselburgh three days earlier for Massini Man.

Massini Man, a nine-year-old bay gelding, was also in action for Thomson and Mania in East Lothian today as 15/8 favourite in the opening 12.50pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Handicap Chase, only just losing out to 11/4 second favourite Hold onto the Line, trained near Langholm by James Ewart and ridden by Brian Hughes.

“He’s a bit of a quirky horse but I love training him,” said Ewart.

“We’re not in a rush with him as he’s only five and I expect he’ll come back for another race here.”