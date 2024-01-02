Six Borderers to take part in new year sprint at Grangemouth

​Six Borderers are lined up to contest 2024’s edition of what used to be Edinburgh’s new year sprint but is taking place at Grangemouth this time round.

Hawick's Ryan McMichan is among the entrants for Saturday's Grangemouth new year sprint (Photo: Peebles Camera Club)

​Grangemouth Stadium is hosting the 155th running of the 110m handicap race, now being organised by Haddington’s James Cunningham following the retiral of previous promoter Frank Hanlon in July after 32 years in charge, this coming Saturday, from 10.30am.

It’s attracted a field of 84 and they’ll take part in a dozen heats and cross-ties ahead of the main event’s final at 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers taking part in the sprint include Tweed Leader Jed Track Athletics Club’s Evie Renwick, given a handicap of 16.5m; Rojin Barskanmay, on a mark of 19m; Iskan Barskanmay, on 11m; and Gordon Armstrong, on 8.5m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track's Rojin Barskanmay is among six Borders entrants for this year's new year sprint at Grangemouth (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Gala Harrier Karalee Lindsay, handicapped at 19.5m, and Hawick’s Ryan McMichan, on 8.5m, will also be vying for the sprint’s Eric Liddell Trophy and top prize of £4,000.

Last year’s sprint, held at Musselburgh, was won by TLJT’s Scott Tindle, of Berwick, in a time of 12.03 seconds from a mark of 6.5m.

He was one of only two Borders runners to make the final, along with clubmate Armstrong, a seventh-placed finisher out of eight in 12.58, from a mark of 9m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth, open, women’s and masters’ races will also be held over distances ranging from 90m to 1,500m.

TLJT's Evie Renwick will be on the run at Grangemouth Stadium this weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

McMichan and fellow Hawick runner David Lauder, Selkirk’s Colin Bruce and Geoff Keen and Kelso’s John Fleming, Fraser Neil and Ruby Laing, along with TLJT’s Renwick, Armstrong, Aaron Glendinning and Iskan and Rojin Barskanmay, will be contesting the 200m open handicap.

Selkirk’s Colin and Craig Bruce, TLJT’s Natasha Turnbull and Glendinning, Kelso’s Fleming and Laing and Hawick’s Daniel and John Paxton are set to run in the 400m open handicap.

Kelso’s Paul Dumma and Matthew Fleming and Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford are among 18 entries for the 800m open handicap, and they feature among a field of 22 for the 1,500m handicap too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also vying for the 1,500m race’s £500 top prize will be Hawick’s Thomas MacAskill and Andrew Gibson and TLJT’s Dima Graham.

TLJT's Iskan Barskanmay is off to Grangemouth on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Sprint entrants Renwick and Lindsay will also run in the 90m ladies’ handicap.

200m open contenders Keen and Lauder will be contesting the 90m masters’ handicap too, along with Ron Sutherland, of Galashiels.

Entries for the 90m youth handicap include Innerleithen’s Rory Smith, Jedburgh’s Charlie Whitecross and Scott Turnbull, Teviotdale Harrier Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan, Hawick’s Oliver McCraw, TLJT’s Robyn Lees, Isla Woodburn, Freddie Wilson and Tess Renwick and Kelso’s Daniel Lawson, Lewis Fleming and Erin and Reece Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running in the 200m youth handicap will be McVittie-Brangan, McCraw, Woodburn, Turnbull, Whitecross, Jackson, Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford and Smith, TLJT’s Tess Renwick, Lees and Wilson and Kelso’s Jackson, Rachel Dumma, Daniel Lawson and Harry, Rory and Matty Fleming.