​Silver medals for Gala Harriers under-12 athletes in Glasgow

Some of the Gala Harriers Juniors competing at Scottish Athletics’ U12 SuperTeams event at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)

​Gala Harriers youngsters won two silver medals at Scottish Athletics’ U12 SuperTeams competition at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Galashiels outfit’s four-strong A and B teams for boys and girls were among 80 from 27 clubs nationwide competing at three individual events – long jump, shot-put and 60-metre dash – plus a 4x200m team relay.

Their A teams, both runners-up to Glasgow’s Giffnock North Athletics Club, were made up of Emily Cranston, Rowan Johnston, Rose Davidson and Matilda Lee and Finlay Grant, Leo Rossmann, Archie McDonald and Connor Wilson.

Making up their B teams were Amelie Wilson, Katie Flucker, Naomi Richard and Abigail McCraw and Elliot Baxer, Adam Denham, Archie Jones and Sam McEwan.