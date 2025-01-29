Silver medals for Gala Harriers under-12 athletes in Glasgow
Gala Harriers youngsters won two silver medals at Scottish Athletics’ U12 SuperTeams competition at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Sunday.
The Galashiels outfit’s four-strong A and B teams for boys and girls were among 80 from 27 clubs nationwide competing at three individual events – long jump, shot-put and 60-metre dash – plus a 4x200m team relay.
Their A teams, both runners-up to Glasgow’s Giffnock North Athletics Club, were made up of Emily Cranston, Rowan Johnston, Rose Davidson and Matilda Lee and Finlay Grant, Leo Rossmann, Archie McDonald and Connor Wilson.
Making up their B teams were Amelie Wilson, Katie Flucker, Naomi Richard and Abigail McCraw and Elliot Baxer, Adam Denham, Archie Jones and Sam McEwan.