Seven of 12 titles on offer at this year’s Borders secondary school badminton championships go to Dingers

Students from Jedburgh Grammar Campus and Peebles High pupils took home two titles each from the championships, held at Earlston High on Sunday, with Kelso High’s Jack Redpath claiming the remaining one as as 2006 boys’ singles winner after beating Peebles High’s Louis Kirkpatrick.

The Dingers’ solo success stories were Angus Barry in the 2011 boys’ singles, with Peebles High’s Tommy Gifford as runner-up; Noah Tait in the 2009 boys’ singles winner, with schoolmate Logan Roberts as runner-up; and Erin Doyle in the 2006 girls’ singles after seeing off schoolmate Molly Sharp.

Their winning teams were Sam Leather and Barry and Chloe Aitchison and Maddie Kitchen in the 2011 boys and girls’ doubles, the former with Peebles’ Gifford and Lex Hays as runners-up; Tait and Roberts in the 2009 boys’ doubles, with Earlston High’s Sean and Euan Fullerton as runners-up; and Doyle and Sharp in the 2006 girls’ doubles after getting the better of their schoolmates Jenna Fleming and Erin Younger.

Zoe McGlasson was a winner at the double for Jedburgh Grammar, in the 2009 girls’ singles and, alongside twin sister Lucy, doubles, with Earlston High’s Naomi Dawes as runner-up in both, accompanied by Josie Smith at doubles.

Peebles High’s winners were Lily Naysmith in the 2011 girls’ singles, with Earlston’s Smith as runner-up, and Archie Lamb and Kyle Donnachie in the 2006 boys’ doubles, with Duns’ Simon Tanatswa and Farris Osman as runners-up.

Harry Turnbull, one of the event’s organisers, was delighted with how the championships went, saying: “The day was a huge success and the standard of badminton from these fine young players was, at times, extremely high.

“Large tournaments such as this take a lot of organising behind the scenes and people probably don’t realise how much work goes into an event like this, all done on a voluntary basis.”

Trophies were presented by Borders Badminton Group convener David Rhind.

This year’s regional primary schools badminton championships will be held on Sunday, February 23, at Earlston High.

