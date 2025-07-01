Senior wins at double at 2025’s Kelso Border Games for Tweed Leader Jed Track

Armstrong’s first-placed finish was over 200m in 22.22 seconds, from a mark of 8m, and Tindle’s was over half that distance, from 0.5m, in an unspecified time.

Hawick’s Daniel and John Paxton were respectively second and third to Armstrong, from marks of 24m and 39m.

TLJT clubmate Iskan Barskanmay was runner-up to Tindle, from a 7.5m mark, with Lasswade’s Charlie Carstairs third, from 8.5m.

The day’s two other senior races, over 800m and 1,600m were won Michael Lewis, of Kelso’s AG Running School, and Andrew Gibson, from Bo’ness.

Lewis clocked 1:59.67 in his race, from a mark of 150m, with Hawick’s Sean Linton and Mark Young placing second and third, from 65m and 35m.

Gibson, given a 200m mark, managed a time of 4:39.02, Linton again finishing as runner-up, from 105m that time around, with Kelso’s Matty Fleming third, from 180m.

The late Adie Gray’s Kelso running school won four of Sunday’s seven junior races, including a confined 100m sprint and one for children aged nine to 11.

Victory in the former went to Georgia Evans in 10.56 seconds, from a 32m mark, and she won over 800m too, in 1:59.51, from a 260m mark, also earning the trophy for best local performance of the day.

Her clubmates Iona Douglas and Abbie Smail were second and third, from 34m and 25m.

Podium top spot in the latter went to Douglas, going from the same mark, in 10.72 seconds, with clubmate Emmy Utterson second and TLJT’s Lachlan Graham third, both from 25m.

A 100m sprint for youngsters aged 12 to 15 was won by Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder in 10.91 seconds, from a mark of 12m, with TLJT’s Amy Fenton second, from 22m, and Jedburgh’s Ella McGovern third, from 30m.

Utterson won a 200m race for children of nine to 11, clocking 23.12 seconds from a 48m mark, with her clubmate Reece Jackson second and Innerleithen’s Finlay MacFarlane third, from 42m and 48m.

The corresponding race for youngsters aged 12 to 15 was won by Hawick’s Oliver Fenech in 23.42 seconds, from a mark of 20m, with Gala Harriers’ Rachel Grant as runner-up, from 33m, and TLJT’s Robyn Lees third, from 38m.

Sunday’s other youth race, over 1,600m, was won by Berwick’s Tom Sangster in 4:41.73, from a mark of 160m, with Kelso’s Rose Davidson second and Hawick’s Alfie Walker third, from 250m and 210m.

Runner-up to Evans over 800m was Galashiels’ Harrison Combe, from 185m, and Kelso’s Martha Davies-Walker was third, from 230m.

Kelso’s games were June’s third and last, following on from Hawick’s on Sunday the 8th and Selkirk’s on Saturday the 14th and May’s opening round at Earlston.

Still to come are Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 12; Innerleithen’s seven days later; Langholm’s on Friday, July 25; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 9.

Entries for Innerleithen’s St Ronan’s Games close this coming Sunday, with deadlines for Langholm’s and Morebattle’s following on July 13 and July 27, both Sundays too.

To submit entries online, go to https://www.entrycentral.com/bordersathletics

1 . 2025’s Kelso Border Games Cameron Tindle, right, after winning the 100m open at 2025’s Kelso Border Games on Sunday (Photo: Sharon Beveridge) Photo: Sharon Beveridge Photo Sales

2 . 2025’s Kelso Border Games 800m open winner Michael Lewis at 2025’s Kelso Border Games on Sunday (Photo: Colin Bruce) Photo: Colin Bruce Photo Sales

3 . 2025’s Kelso Border Games Harry Lauder, right, after winning the 100m sprint for youths of 12 to 15 at 2025’s Kelso Border Games on Sunday (Photo: Sharon Beveridge) Photo: Sharon Beveridge Photo Sales

4 . 2025’s Kelso Border Games Sean Linton and, right, Matty Fleming contesting the 1,600m open at 2025’s Kelso Border Games on Sunday (Photo: Colin Bruce) Photo: Colin Bruce Photo Sales