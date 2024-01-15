Selkirk trainer Stuart ​Coltherd notches up win with 25/1 outsider Silver Vision at Kelso

​25/1 outsider Silver Vision pulled off an upset for Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd at Kelso Racecourse’s first meeting of 2024 on Sunday.

25/1 outsider Silver Vision winning Sunday's opening race at Kelso for Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd and jockey Edward Austin (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Ridden by Edward Austin, the five-year-old grey mare beat an even bigger outsider, Conor Rabbitt on 50/1 chance Lifetime Adventure for Carluke trainer Andrew Hamilton, by 16 lengths to claim the opening 12.50pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Handicap Hurdle’s £3,697 top prize.

Yetholm’s Sandy Forster took third place in that two-mile race with Chumlee, ridden by Patrick Wadge, at 11/1 and Denholm’s Alison Hamilton was fourth with 3/1 favourite Ballyquin Bay, with her nephew Jamie Hamilton as jockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was only Silver Vision’s second victory ever, her first having been at Musselburgh in November 2022 with Derek Fox riding, and Clarilawmuir Farm-based Coltherd was delighted to see her get back to winning ways, tweeting: “Our little pocket rocket led from start to finish and never missed a jump.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol winning Kelso's fourth race on Sunday on Doyen du Bar for Northumbrian trainer Pauline Robson (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

“Huge congratulations to her winning owners and our team at home.”

Coltherd was the only Borders trainer among the day’s winners but Hawick jockey Craig Nichol also claimed a first-place finish, on 8/15 favourite Doyen du Bar for Northumberland’s Pauline Robson in the 2.20pm William Hill Bookmakers Novices’ Hurdle, taking its £4,357 top prize.

Fellow Hawick rider Hamilton was runner-up, 17 lengths behind, in that two-mile race, on 150/1 outsider Trailblazer for Northumberland’s Adam Nicol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichol finished second in the 2.50pm Kelso Betting Ring Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle on Cracking Rhapsody for Hawick handler Ewan Whillans, over three lengths behind Ginger Mail, trained in Fife by Nick Alexander and with Danny McMenamin in the saddle.

Selkirk's Sam Coltherd riding his trainer dad Stuart's Deep Charm to a second-placed finish at Kelso Racecourse on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Coltherd also picked up a second place to accompany his win, with Deep Charm, ridden by his son Sam, in the 1.50pm Racing TV Handicap Chase, won by Stephen Mulqueen on Tupelo Mississippi for North Yorkshire’s Brian Ellison.​

The day’s £15,000 feature race, the 3.20pm the Chairman’s Cup Handicap Chase, was won by Special Rate, ridden by Ross Chapman and trained by Philip Kirby in North Yorkshire, at 15-2 by just over two lengths.

That was the seven-year-old bay gelding’s sixth win in his last seven races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Phil and his team have done a great job as not many horses win six times in a season and he’s maybe not done with yet,” said Chapman.

Craig Nichol on Cracking Rhapsody, right, for Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans at Kelso Racecourse on Sunday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

The day’s other races, the 1.20pm Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Novices’ Hurdle and concluding 3.50pm Join Racing TV Now Open Hunters’ Chase, were won by Sean Quinlan on Nab Wood for Cumbria’s Nicky Richards and Nick Orpwood on Super Citizen for North Yorkshire’s Lucinda Hughes respectively.

Forster’s Gypsey’s Secret was third in the former over two miles and six furlongs, with Mulqueen riding, and Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson’s Rob Roy Macgregor fourth, with Ryan Mania in the saddle.