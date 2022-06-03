Selkirk sports star Sarah in hall of fame

Sarah Robertson in Tokyo Olympic action for Great Britain against India (photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

She and the other Edinburgh alumni – hill and trail runner Angela Mudge and rugby official Hollie Davidson – are being honoured for their success at the highest level of their sport.

Robertson, Scotland’s most decorated hockey player, Sarah Robertson, has triumphed at club and international level, including medal glory at the Olympics.

She scored a goal for Great Britain Women in the bronze medal decider against India at the Tokyo games, where the UK squad were defending champions.

She has been selected as captain for the Scottish women’s hockey team at this year’s 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Most recently, she inspired the Scots to a clean sweep of victories in a three-game series against Wales in Durham.

Robertson and her fellow inductees were welcomed by the university’s community of leading student sports stars during Thursday’s Blues and Colours awards dinner – Edinburgh’s annual celebration of sporting excellence.

Jim Aitken MBE, director of sport and exercise at University of Edinburgh said: “It’s an honour to welcome these three inspiring women into our Sports Hall of Fame.

"Each has contributed immeasurably in their chosen sport and demonstrated the University’s place as a leading destination for gifted students wanting to pursue their academic and sporting ambitions.”

Launched in 2008 to honour and celebrate Edinburgh’s distinguished sports people, Edinburgh’s Hall of Fame now boasts 44 world-class athletes across 20 sports.

Previous inductees include six-time Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, Olympic gold medallist rower Dame Katherine Grainger and Olympic 400 metre running champion Eric Liddell.

The university’s performance programme has supported many of Edinburgh’s elite athletes.