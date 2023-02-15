Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd lining up entries at double for Kelso meeting this week

Sandy Thomson, left, with Kelso contender Doyen Breed (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

He’s got Zopito, a five-year-old chestnut gelding, pencilled in for the second of the day’s seven races at 2.30pm and nine-year-old bay gelding Oscar Wilde lined up for the second last at 4.30pm.

Coltherd said: “Zopito is a new horse to us, and I want to run him in the Johnston Smillie Novices’ Hurdle.

“He has already had a race over hurdles in France, where he wasn’t beaten by far on soft ground in mid-November.

“He’s got a lovely pedigree as there are plenty of winners over hurdles and chases in the family.

“I also hope to run Oscar Wilde in the Church House Investments Open Hunters’ Chase and I’ve got Tom Hamilton coming over from Ireland to ride him.

“He’s won four point-to-points for my daughter Amy but she hasn’t got a licence yet to ride in hunter chases.”

Also among the 27 entries for the 2.30pm race, offering a top prize of £4,357, are Syltezar, trained in Hawick by Ewan Whillans, and Lindean handler Katie Scott’s Flash Bulb.

Coltherd’s opposition in the 4.30pm race is likely to include Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton’s Benny’s King, with Heidi Palin in the saddle.

The meeting’s £25,000 Racing’s Best Ratings with Timeform Handicap Chase was won last year by Empire Steel and the nine-year-old grey gelding’s trainer, Kelso’s Sandy Thomson, is bidding to win that race again this time round with Doyen Breed.

Thomson has already booked Danny McMenamin to ride the eight-year-old chestnut gelding, a winner at Hexham and Ayr in 2021, in the 3pm race.

Also among the 11 entries lined up to vie for this year’s £13,008 top prize are Camptown training partnership Harriet Rutherford and Gary Rutherford’s Aye Right, a ten-year-old bay gelding.

Twelve months ago at Kelso, now-retired Clan Royal was runner-up to Empire Steel, and his trainer, Fife’s Nick Alexander, was triple-handed at the five-day entry stage with Elvis Mail, Dubai Days and Up Helly Aa King.

Gates will open at noon and the first race is scheduled for 2pm, with the last at 5.05pm.