Silver Vision, ridden by Derek Fox and trained by Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd, won the 1.37pm Join Racing TV Now Juvenile Maiden Hurdle at Musselburgh yesterdat at odds of 66/1

Silver Vision, a 125/1 outsider a few minutes before the off and still a long shot at 66/1 at the start of the 1.37pm Join Racing TV Now Juvenile Maiden Hurdle at the East Lothian course, defied those odds to win by over two lengths and Budarri, sent off at 8/1, was five lengths clear at the finish of the Close Brothers and CMS Cameron McKenna Handicap Chase an hour later, picking up top prizes of £3,431 and £3,594 respectively.

The former, a three-year-old grey filly, was ridden by Derek Fox for the Clarilawmuir Farm trainer and the latter, a nine-year-old bay gelding, by Danny McMenamin.

“Despite the wind and rain, it’s been a decent day,” said Coltherd afterwards.

Budarri won the 2.37pm Close Brothers and CMS Cameron McKenna Handicap Chase at Musselburgh yesterday for jockey Danny McMenamin and Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd

“When I saw Silver Vision was such a big price, I had a fiver on her, so it was a very good start to the afternoon.

“I was also pleased to see Budarri win as he’s had an injury, so hopefully he can go on from here.”

Fellow Borders trainer Sandy Thomson was also among the winners.

Massini Man, a nine-year-old bay gelding previously trained in Shropshire by John Groucott, made a winning debut for the Kelso handler in the 3.07pm Lothian Racing Syndicate Novices’ Handicap Chase.

