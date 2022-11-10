Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd, centre, with Grand Voyage's owners, the Shire Dreamers syndicate (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Their horse Grand Voyage followed up a second place at Carlisle last month with his first victory of the year – and third altogether, following two at Kelso last December – in the 2.55pm Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, claiming its £4,357 top prize.

The six-year-old bay gelding, owned by the Shire Dreamers syndicate, beat Lord Rocc, ridden by Danny McMenamin for Langholm’s James Ewart, by a length and a half in that two-mile-and-four-furlong race, with another of Ewart’s horses, Benack, with Ryan Mania as jockey, third.

“He was pretty good today as that was just his second start in a chase,” said Coltherd Jr of the top-weight.

“He should stay further but I think we will keep him to 2m 4f for the time being.”

That was his father’s fourth win in the space of a week as he also notched up a double at Musselburgh last Wednesday, with Silver Vision and Budarri, ridden by Derek Fox and McMenamin respectively, and followed that up with a win at Kelso for Wheelbahri, with son Sam in the saddle, on Saturday, as reported in this week’s Southern.

Coltherd Sr was one of two Borders winners at Ayr yesterday, the other being Hawick’s Donald Whillans with Eternally Yours, with Theo Gillard as jockey, in the 3.55pm Virgin Bet Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, also over 2m 4f, taking its £4,030 top prize.