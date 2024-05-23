Selkirk racehorse trainer Katie Scott celebrating wins both sides of the border

Racehorse trainer Katie Scott with Thaki, another of her horses at her Lindean stables near Selkirk (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott followed up her first turf win of the season at Carlisle on Monday with another at Ayr yesterday.

Scott, of Lindean, near Selkirk, won with Sacred Falls south of the border and Warminster on the west coast.

The former, a four year-old bay filly sent off as 13/8 favourite, won the 7.30pm Thank You Annual Badge Holders Handicap over almost six furlongs at the Cumbrian course, picking up its £5,496 top prize, with William Pyle riding.

That was her second win, following one at Ayr in October with Jason Hart as jockey.

The latter, a bay gelding also aged four, finished first in the 2.50pm Watch Racing43 on the App Handicap in South Ayrshire over six furlongs with Phil Dennis in the saddle, landing prize money of £3,664.

That was the 11/1 chance’s first win for the Borderer, though he also claimed a first place for Suffolk trainer John Ryan at Surrey’s Kempton Park in January last year.