Competitors on their bikes at a previous race

Those taking part can expect around 300km of non-stop multi-sport action with stages comprising trekking, mountain-biking, kayaking, navigation and special stages across the south of Scotland.

In ITERA-lite (so called because it’s the little brother of the epic ITERA 5-day race) teams are comprised of either pairs or fours, none of whom know where the 300km course is going to take them.

All they know is where to meet and what the key disciplines will involve so that they bring the correct clothing and kit. Competitors won’t even know the location of the start and finish line until the big reveal in the race briefing come start time.

And once they’re underway, if competitors do choose to sleep, it will be brief and out on the course.

Local interest will be centred on the ‘Short Brothers’, a competing pairs team from Hawick.

Organisers Durty Events, whose HQ is in Selkirk, stated that ITERA-lite – part of the esteemed Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) Europe – has been meticulously designed to offer a manageable stepping stone for aspiring adventure racers and a valuable training opportunity for seasoned teams.

The winning time is expected to be around 48 hours with all teams completing the challenge within around 60 hours.

ITERA-lite will cater to both competitive and novice teams.

For the teams seeking a more accessible route, shortcuts will be available, ensuring that the thrill and excitement of expedition adventure racing is open to all.

Durty Events founder and ITERA race organiser, Paul McGreal said: “We’re very excited that we have been able to introduce ITERA-lite as an accessible introduction to adventure racing and a stepping stone to ITERA.

"We believe adventure racing is really going to take off in the UK, and we’ll be at the forefront of that.

"The Scottish Borders is the perfect playground for adventure racing so prepare for an unforgettable experience.