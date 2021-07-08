Selkirk golfer Alison is on her way to St Andrews

Alison Rutherford, right, with clubmate Diane Cassidy, who defeated her in last weekend's Ladies Championship final at Selkirk.

The 12-handicapper, of Selkirk, was a net seven under par through her first 11 holes before dropping two shots coming home, but her five-under-par net total was enough to claim a two-shot victory over the host club’s Laura Wilkinson.

Rutherford and Wilkinson will both progress to the Scottish Medal Finals’ grand final at the Duke’s at St Andrews on Sunday, August 15. They will be joined by Una Fleming from the Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club, Lynne Bruce from Kelso’s Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Club, Jean Beattie from Selkirk and Elaine Nicol of Eyemouth

Fleming posted a net one-under-par 71, both Beattie and Bruce carded level-par net rounds of 72 and Nichol shot a net 73.

“It was a good day,” Rutherford told the Scottish Golf website. “I played the course a while ago in a club outing but didn’t remember it all that well. I got a lot of pars on the front nine. It’s probably the easier of the two nines.

“The back nine is trickier but I did okay. It’s always nice when you play better than your handicap, and especially in a tournament like this. It was good fun.”

The concurrent men’s event was won by Haddington’s Derrick Hay. One of the additional four places at the grand final went to Eyemouth’s James Veitch, who got a net 74.