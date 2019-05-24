Selkirk golf players remember a sadly-missed friend

Selkirk’s golf-playing ladies have been proud to take part in a special new competition.

Every player was trying “like nothing before” to become the first proud recipient of the inaugural Ev Rafferty Memorial Trophy, said a club spokesman.

The prize itself was a beautiful Caddon Design trophy, donated to the ladies in memory of their dear friend Ev, by her family – Bennie, Yvonne and Kirsten.

In the end, it could scarcely have been closer, with two players ending up with nett 70.

After a count back, Anne Allan was declared the worthy winner, beating Alison Rutherford on the last six holes.

Anne’s name will be the first to adorn the new trophy board.

Lynne Robertson collected the rollover for the only two.

The ladies also enjoyed a memorable supper with the family, sharing laughs and stories, in what was described as “a fitting tribute to a much-missed lady”.