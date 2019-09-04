Selkirk bowlers contest Shawburn Cup

The annual bowls match, between Selkirk Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers and Selkirk Merchant Company, for the Shawburn Cup, has recently taken place.

The match was played at Ettrick Forest bowling green and the Selkirk Merchant Company ran out winners by three rinks to one.

Chairman of Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers, Gary Guthrie, presented Selkirk Merchant Company Officer David Heard with the Shawburn Cup – the third time they have won it in as many years.

Both teams were grateful to Ettrick Forest Bowling Club for the use of the green on which to play the fixture.