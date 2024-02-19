Second winning double in three days for Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson at Musselburgh
Their winners in East Lothian on Sunday were Whosmydaddy and Coolkill.
The former, sent off as 10/3 favourite, won the two-mile-seven-furlong George Crawford Legacy Trust Handicap Chase at 2.15pm by seven lengths from Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Dr Shirocco, with Conor Farrell riding.
That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s first win in five attempts and his debut over fences, earning £3,697 in prize money.
The latter, also favourite, at 7/2, finished the two-mile-four-furlong Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Handicap Chase at 4.20pm three lengths clear of Northumbrian handler Rose Dobbin’s Limerick Leader, ridden by Hawick’s Craig Nichol.
That was only the ten-year-old bay gelding’s second win ever and his first since one at Perth in April 2021.
“I was pleasantly surprised with the way Whosmydaddy did that as he wasn’t that exceptional over hurdles,” said Mania. “However, he seems to have come to life with cheekpieces on and he really took to the fences out there.”
Thomson and Mania also claimed second and third places, as well as a fourth and a fifth, at Musselburgh.
10/3 favourite Massini Man was runner-up to Dobbin and Nichol’s Captain Quint in the 3.20pm Watch Racing TV Now Handicap Chase; 10/1 chance Miss Arabella was third in the opening 1.45pm Visit Irish Bloodstock Sales with ITM Mares’ Maiden Hurdle; 7/2 favourite Theirshegoes was fourth in the 3.50pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Hurdle; and 11/4 favourite Valleyview Tommy was fifth in the 2.45pm Join Tote.co.uk the Cream of the Crop Handicap Hurdle.