Second win in space of week for Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans with See My Baby Jive

See My Baby Jive was a No 1 for West Midlands glam-rock band Wizzard in 1973 and the Hawick-trained racehorse of that name is also proving a hit, having notched up her second win in the space of a week for Donald Whillans’ Dodlands Steading yard at Ayr’s meeting today, July 17.
By Darin Hutson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 19:02 BST- 1 min read
Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans with another of his horses, Stolen Money, also a winner at Ayr (Pic: Bill McBurnie)Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans with another of his horses, Stolen Money, also a winner at Ayr (Pic: Bill McBurnie)
Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans with another of his horses, Stolen Money, also a winner at Ayr (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

That first-placed finish in the South Ayrshire course’s 4.20pm Afternoon Tea at Western House Hotel Handicap, earning prize money of £3,664, was only the seven-year-old chestnut mare’s second ever.

Hawick jockey Jason Hart was in the saddle for her previous win too, also at Ayr and for a prize of £3,664, in the 5.15pm Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Handicap seven days previously.

“She had a wind operation last year and the blinkers have also helped,” said assistant trainer Callum Whillans.

“She’s in great form and her confidence is high, so we’re already planning to bring her back here next Monday.”

This week’s victory was Hart’s third in the last week as he also came up trumps on Specific Times at York on Saturday for North Yorkshire trainer Charlie Johnston.

Former Hawick trainer Iain Jardine, now based near Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, was also among today’s winners at Ayr, with Jkr Cobbler, a four-year-old bay gelding ridden by Andrew Mullen, in the 4.55pm Ayr Racecourse Sunday Market Handicap.

