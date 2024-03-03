​Second Morebattle Hurdle win for Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans 17 years on

Benson, last year’s winner, wasn’t able to put in a repeat performance for Kelso handler Sandy Thomson and his son-in-law jockey Ryan Mania, finishing last of the 15 horses to go the two-mile distance, but Hawick-trained Cracking Rhapsody stepped up to the mark to keep the 2.50pm race’s £61,728 top prize in the region.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol guided the Ewan Whillans-trained five-year-old bay gelding to victory at 9/1 over four lengths ahead of runner-up Ginger Mail, ridden by Danny McMenamin for Nick Alexander’s Fife yard.

7/2 favourite Skycutter, trained by Dan Skelton in Warwickshire and with Tristan Durrell riding, finished third in the 2.50pm race.

The only other Borders horse to go the distance was Thomson’s Bass Rock, an eighth-place finisher with Lewis Dobb in the saddle.

Cracking Rhapsody’s win was his second at Kelso in the space of just over two weeks, and fourth to date, having picked up a £7,922 top prize there, also with Nichol riding, on Friday, February 16, and his victory more than made up for Whillans just missing out on the £41,624 top prize for Newcastle’s four-mile Betting.bet Eider Handicap Chase with Prince des Fichaux, ridden by McMenamin, seven days prior.

It was also Whillans’ second Morebattle Hurdle win – and only the third time in the last 17 years that a Borders-trained horse has been first past the post – having come up trumps as a jockey for his fellow trainer father Alistair on Brave Vision back in 2007, though the prize money on offer back then was only £9,000 in total.

A £100,000 bonus is up for grabs for the hurdle’s winning horse if it goes on to finish first at any race at Gloucestershire’s Cheltenham Festival later this month but Whillans has ruled out trying to more than double his money south of the border.

“We had Prince des Fichaux just chinned in the Eider Chase last Saturday, so it is brilliant to go one better,” said Whillans.

“For a stable like ours to be involved in such high-profile races is unbelievable.

“He’s not in at Cheltenham so the £100,000 bonus won’t be happening but there is a race of that value at Sandown in April, so that could be his end-of-season target.

“It’s a novice handicap final worth £100,000 and if the ground is decent, I’d say we’ll go there.

“I remember winning the Morebattle Hurdle in 2007 on Brave Vision for my dad but it was worth a lot less in those days.

“I’m over the moon. Even though he’s still a novice, he’s always been a good jumper.

“I thought they’d have gone really quick, but Craig had him in a lovely position and he travelled really well.

“Having been second in the Eider last week I thought that was our chance for a big race gone.

“We don’t have many good horses and it’s usually a case of getting in good races.

“Since last week, there’s been a buzz about the yard. We’ve got about 25 horses in being ridden – we’re down a bit – but those we've got seem quite capable.”

Whillans was the Borders’ only success story at Kelso at the weekend, with the day’s other six races being won by Patrick Wadge on Serious Operator for Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell, Kielan Woods on Personal Ambition for Gloucestershire’s Ben Pauling, Sean Bowen on Thunder Rock for Warwickshire’s Olly Murphy, Brian Hughes on General Officer for Cheshire’s Donald McCain, Daryl Jacob on Mojo Ego for Berkshire’s Harry Derham and Brian Hughes on Escapeandevade for Langholm’s James Ewart.

Kelso hosts another meeting this coming Sunday.

Gates open at 11.30am and racing starts at 1.35pm.

Admission is £17 in advance or £21 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/

