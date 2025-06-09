Second 5k charity run win in three years for Gala Harriers junior Archie Dalgliesh

Dalgliesh, 16, finished the 5km course in 19 minutes and 12 seconds, 54 seconds faster than his winning time in 2023 and almost three minutes better than the 22:08 he clocked for third place in 2022’s edition, to lead home a field of 79 contesting the race’s 13th running.

All three top places went to members of the Galashiels club, with under-16 Charlie Dalgliesh placing second in 20:16, and top in his age group, and Sam Robertson, last year’s winner, third in 20:56.

A further four of their clubmates made the top ten, with Angus McCarthy clocking 22:34 for fifth place, Poppy Lunn 23:33 for sixth and to finish as first female, Harrison Combe 23:52 for ninth and Robert Horton 23:52 for tenth.

Making up the rest of the top ten were Craig Wood, fourth and first runner aged 40 to 50 in 21:39; Torin Stewart, seventh in 23:30; and Craig Wilson, eighth in 23:43.

Gala’s Neil Christie was first man aged 50 to 60, and 14th overall, in 24:22 and his clubmates Gillian Lunn and Freya Ainslie were first woman aged 50 to 60 in 25:06 and first girl under 16 in 25:23 respectively, placing 16th and 19th all told.

Debbie Paterson was fastest woman aged 40 to 50, and 23rd all together, in 26:35.

A junior fun run around Victoria Park and Gala Cricket Club’s pitch was contested by 53 youngsters.

Prizes were handed out by this year’s Galashiels braw lad and lass, Cameron Brydon and Hannah Scott.

More than £1,000 was raised on the day in memory of Rowan following his death at the age of nine in 2010 while playing cricket at Meigle Park and it will go to the trust set up in his name to help other Borders youngsters looking to develop their sporting potential.

A further £1,500-plus was handed over by fundraiser Fraser Rankine after he took part in April’s London Marathon in aid of the trust, placing 437th in 3:43:44.

David Boland, Rowan’s dad and chairman of the trust, said: “We had a fantastic turnout this year, which helped us raise a four-figure amount for the trust, which we will use to support young sportspeople across the Borders.

“A huge thank-you to Frase, and a well done on completing the London Marathon, a great achievement.”

