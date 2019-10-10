Seasoned Borders tennis players contest autumn league

The new Tennis Borders junior league autumn competition came to an exciting finale last week, with six teams competing at the Borders Tennis Centre for their division title.

The league format was comprised entirely of doubles matches and involved 16 teams from nine clubs, taking part across three divisions, with all players from beginner through to county level having the opportunity to represent their club.

The finalist St Boswells team from left to right- Calum Folan, Luke Townsend (captain), Fraser Rout, Alexander Hart.

The finals day saw the top two teams from each division play for their respective league title, making for an electric atmosphere and entertaining finish. Results were:

Division 1 – Hawick (2) v St Boswells (2) (Hawick won on a match shoot-out decider).

Division 2 – Duns (4) v Melrose (0).

Division 3 – Innerleithen (3) v Melrose 2nds (1).

Junior League secretary Jonny Adamson said: “Congratulations to all of the clubs, and not just the finalists, on a hugely successful inaugural autumn league competition.

“We had an encouraging spring league season this year, with lots of new players getting involved and everyone enjoying the team format, and I think we have really capitalised on that momentum by extending the competition to the autumn.

“It’s great that we are making tennis a year-round competitive sport in the Borders and giving more opportunities for kids of all ages and standards to play and enjoy the game at their level.”

Adamson added: “Hopefully even more clubs and teams can enter next year, therefore maximising participation and continuing to make tennis a truly accessible sport for everyone.”