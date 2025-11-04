Scotland rugby stars Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie share sports personality award

Though none could make it along to that event in Jedburgh, with inside-centre Thomson playing for London’s Ealing Trailfinders, hooker Skeldon for Bristol Bears and full-back Rollie for Toulon Provence Mediterranee in the south of France, Thomson’s mum Susan turned up to accept that award on their behalf.

Hawick’s Thomson, 28, and Skeldon, 32, and Jedburgh’s Rollie, 30, now have almost 250 caps between them, respectively being on 75, 84 and 81.

They’ve also scored more than 300 points for their country, Thomson being on 76, Skeldon on 123 and Rollie on 130.

“Together, they helped Scotland women reach the quarter-finals of the 2025 Rugby World Cup, defeating Wales 38-8 and Fiji 29-15 before bowing out,” 2025’s prize-giving heard.

“Their collective impact keeps Borders rugby firmly on the international map.”

Denholm mountain-biker William Brodie, winner of 2022’s junior British downhill championship and a top-ten finisher in the International Cycling Union’s latest enduro world cup, was named as junior sports personality of the year.

Kelso’s Lewis Malone was named as junior coach of the year for his work at the town’s rugby club and Broomlands and Edenside primary schools.

The senior version of that prize went to Craig Girvan, head coach at Hawick Hawks floorball club, for leading their adult team to a clean sweep of national titles and their under-19 and under-16 squads to British championships and that success also earned them the trophy for team of the year.

An award for inclusion was won by Kelso Gliders boccia club and one for club of the year was handed out to Jedburgh Badminton Club, currently celebrating their 51st anniversary.

A special achievement award went to teenage Kelso motorcyclist Troy Jeffrey for racking up back-to-back Scottish championship wins this year and one for service to sport was handed to Hawick Cycling Club president Thomas Scott, also known as Tosh.

Three further ClubSport award ceremonies are to follow over the next three Fridays – for Tweeddale this week, Berwickshire on the 14th and Eildon on the 21st.

1 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards 2025 Kelso motorcyclist Troy Jeffrey being presented with a special achievement award by councillor Sandy Scott at this year’s ClubSport Roxburgh prize-giving ceremony (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

2 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards 2025 The Kelso Gliders boccia team being given an award for inclusion by Graham Cook at this year’s ClubSport Roxburgh prize-giving ceremony (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

3 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards 2025 Thomas Scott being presented with an award for service to sport by Liza Linton at this year’s ClubSport Roxburgh prize-giving ceremony (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

4 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards 2025 Jedburgh Badminton Club officials being given their trophy for club of the year by John McBay at this year’s ClubSport Roxburgh prize-giving ceremony (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales