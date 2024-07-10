Fjordhus Reivers player Luisa Brown pictured last year

Three Fjordhus Reivers players and a fellow Borderer have been given international call-ups by three different Scottish squads, along with one of their coaches.

Ancrum’s Charlie Jack, now playing for Inverleith in Edinburgh, has been selected for the Scotland age-grade men’s squad competing at this year’s U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II-B in Lausanne in Switzerland next week in a bid to secure qualification for 2025’s International Hockey Federation Junior World Cup in India.

The young Scots are up against Finland next Tuesday, Wales the day after, the Czech Republic a week on Friday and Switzerland on Saturday, July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reivers coach Emma Pate is to work with Scotland’s emerging girls squad – featuring Luisa Brown, a player for the Tweedbank-based team – at Glasgow National Hockey Centre at a four-nations tournament next week.

That squad play Belgium on Sunday, Germany on Monday and England on Tuesday ahead of a crossover match next Wednesday.