Scotland call-ups for four Borders hockey players
Ancrum’s Charlie Jack, now playing for Inverleith in Edinburgh, has been selected for the Scotland age-grade men’s squad competing at this year’s U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II-B in Lausanne in Switzerland next week in a bid to secure qualification for 2025’s International Hockey Federation Junior World Cup in India.
The young Scots are up against Finland next Tuesday, Wales the day after, the Czech Republic a week on Friday and Switzerland on Saturday, July 20.
Reivers coach Emma Pate is to work with Scotland’s emerging girls squad – featuring Luisa Brown, a player for the Tweedbank-based team – at Glasgow National Hockey Centre at a four-nations tournament next week.
That squad play Belgium on Sunday, Germany on Monday and England on Tuesday ahead of a crossover match next Wednesday.
Fellow Reivers players Izzy Molyneux and Ella Mundell have been called up to the Scottish aspiring squad in action in action in an eight-nation tournament in Granada in Spain this week and next.
