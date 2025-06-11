Rowan Scott a winner at the double in North Yorkshire and five first places in a week for fellow ​Hawick jockey Jason Hart

Jockey Jason Hart pictured at Southwell Racecourse in Nottinghamshire in March 2024 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

​Hawick jockey Rowan Scott was a winner at the double at Catterick in North Yorkshire on Tuesday.

​Scott’s winning rides at the English racecourse were on Coconut Bay at 5/2 over seven furlongs and Lima Sierra at 2/1 over almost six, both class-six races with top prizes of £3,926.

The former was in the 8.40pm Racing Again 9th July Handicap for Tristan Davidson’s Cumbrian yard and the latter earlier on in the 6.40pm Join Racing TV Now Handicap for North Yorkshire trainer Nigel Tinkler.

They were among four races for Scott on the day, with the others yielding finishes of sixth on Dandy Lichious for Davidson and tenth on Harswell Ruby for Roger Fell’s North Yorkshire stables.

They’re also among four first-place finishes in a fortnight for the Borderer.

His prior successes, both over six furlongs, were on Lord Roxby for Tinkler at Hamilton Park in South Lanarkshire on Wednesday, May 28, at 5/2 and Raft Up at Doncaster in South Yorkshire for Hull trainer Harriet Bethell on Saturday at 9/2.

The former earned a top prize of £5,286 and the latter £3,768.

Fellow Hawick jockey Jason Hart was also in action at Catterick but had to settle for two fifth-placed finishes, a third, a sixth, a seventh and an eighth.

They followed five wins in the week prior, however – on Precious Spartan at Ripon in North Yorkshire last Wednesday at 2/1, Sir Garfield at Hamilton last Thursday at 2/1, Miss Rainbow at Thirsk in North Yorkshire on Friday at 5/1, Jm Jungle at Epsom Downs in Surrey on Saturday at 7/1 and Knightswood at Pontefract in West Yorkshire on Monday at 3/1.