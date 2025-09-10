​Record turnout as cycling’s Tour o’ the Borders makes comeback

Participants in 2025’s Tour o’ the Borders at Muchra (Photo: MyBibNumber/Tour o’ the Borders)

​Organisers of cycling’s Tour o’ the Borders hope it’s back to stay after attracting a record turnout of almost 2,700 for its latest edition on Sunday.

​This year’s event saw the Peebles-based sportive, billed as the biggest mass-participation cycling event in southern Scotland, make a comeback after a year off and plans are already being drawn up for a sequel in 2026.

Event founder Neil Dalgleish was delighted to see the tour, launched in 2012, hitting the road again, saying: “It was really good.

“It was the highest turnout we’ve ever had, the route worked well and we had almost no casualties. We had a broken tooth and that was the worst injury of the day, which, with almost 2,700 riders signed up, is testament to all the safety work that went into the event.

Cyclists taking part in 2025’s Tour o’ the Borders at Mountbenger (Photo: MyBibNumber/Tour o’ the Borders)

“Folk really loved it and there was just an incredible buzz of positivity and goodwill around the whole thing.

“Of course, there were some very fast athletes at the front of the ride, but for the majority of people taking part, it’s a big personal challenge, like doing a marathon or something similar.

“It was really satisfying to see it go off so well.

If 2,700 people want to come here and cycle, that’s an indication we have something special in this part of the world.

Cyclists taking part in 2025’s Tour o’ the Borders at Glenlude (Photo: MyBibNumber/Tour o’ the Borders)

“As cyclists and cycling fans, we’d love to keep running it, and it would seem crazy not continue something that is such a huge success for the region and is really putting the south of Scotland on the map as a cycling destination.”

Sunday’s tour, over a choice of 56-mile or 74-mile closed-road courses, was preceded by an extra new event this time round, the day before’s 19-mile Wee Touro, a free-to-enter ride, starting and ending in Peebles, along the multi-use Tweed Valley railway path and quieter roads for less-experienced or younger riders, and Dalgleish is hoping that becomes a permanent fixture.

“It was really nice to be able to add something for newcomers to cycling events, and just seeing the smiles on the faces of the people who took part was really nice as well,” said the 62-year-old.

“I think about 200 that took part in that, and for many of them, it was the first time they’d done anything remotely similar.

Cyclists taking part in 2025’s Tour o’ the Borders at Loch Lowes (Photo: MyBibNumber/Tour o’ the Borders)

“It was just great to be able to illustrate not only how good the cycling assets are around here but also how great the bicycle is as a means of transport and a means of fun.

“We’d love to do it again and there’s no doubt that more people would come. It was universally welcomed.”

Riders taking part in the full-length version of the main tour followed the same route as last time round in 2023, passing Tweedmuir, Traquair and Cademuir and taking in the Devil’s Beeftub, Moffat Dale, Grey Mare’s Tail and St Mary’s Loch, with the shorter variant including a climb at Talla and passing Megget Reservoir.

Edinburgh’s Jordan Irvine was first to finish the full monty in 3:09:40, with Glasgow’s Alastair Burden and Peebles 16-year-old Louis Thornley joint-second two seconds behind him.

East Kilbride’s Iona King was first female finisher, and 66th overall, in 3:35:43, with North Yorkshire’s Michelle Bergstrand second, and 82nd all told, in 3:38:32.