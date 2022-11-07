Quadruple success on home turf for Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson

Ryan Mania riding Sirwilliamwallace, right, to victory for father-in-law Sandy Thomson in the 1.43pm feature race at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Kelso Races)

Salvino, Sirwilliamwallace, Stoney Rover and Pavlik all claimed victories on Saturday to deliver a 1,079-1 four-timer for Thomson’s Lambden stables.

“I’ve had a treble before but it’s nice to have four winners especially at the track where my late father was chairman for many years,” he said.

“I thought we were going with several horses with chances, and it’s brilliant when it comes off.

Sam Coltherd riding Wheelbahri for his dad Stuart at Kelso on Saturday (Pic: Kelso Races)

“I think we might be having a wee celebration.”

Thomson’s biggest win, with son-in-law Ryan Mania in the saddle, was with Sirwilliamwallace in the day’s £20,000 feature race, the 1.43pm Paxtons No 1 for Kverneland Machinery and Spares Wishing Well Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old bay gelding, sent off as 4/1 joint favourite, outpaced County Durham trainer Rebecca Menzies’ Dalyotin, ridden by Brian Hughes, by a length in the two-mile five-furlong chase to take its £10,130 top prize.

Thomson said: “He’s a horse that needs soft ground, and this trip is just short of three miles so it is perfect for him. His owner Ken McGarrity hasn’t enjoyed much luck recently and he was cheering him home from down at Aintree.”

Kingston Bridge, with Craig Nichol riding, romping home in Saturday's last race at Kelso (Pic: Kelso Races)

Bay geldings Stoney Rover and Pavlik, aged nine and five respectively, won too to complete a treble for Mania, at 6/1 in the 2.18pm Midburn Construction Handicap Hurdle and 12/1 in the 3.24pm Graeme Todd and Friends Handicap Hurdle.

11/8 favourite Salvino, a six-year-old bay gelding, had Hawick’s Bruce Lynn in the saddle for the opening 12.33pm Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle.

Selkirk jockey Sam Coltherd rode Wheelbahri, an eight-year-old bay gelding sent off at 9/2, to his fifth victory of the year for his trainer father Stuart in the 1.08pm Ian Anderson Memorial Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to win at halfway but this horse is tough and didn’t want to be passed,” said Coltherd Jr.

Salvino, centre, ridden by Bruce Lynn, racing at Kelso on Saturday (Pic: Kelso Races)

Hawick handler Ewan Whillans was also among the day’s winners with 22/1 chance Kingston Bridge.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol was first past the post by over seven lengths in the closing 3.55pm Racing TV Free for 31 Days Open National Hunt Flat Race on the four-year-old bay gelding.

Whillans was also third in the 2.18pm race with Kaizer, with Dylan Johnston in the saddle, Nichol riding the runner-up in that one, Brandy McQueen, for Camptown’s Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford.

Langholm’s James Ewart made it a clean sweep for Scottish trainers over the day’s seven-strong racecard with 7/2 shot Brayhill, a seven-year-old bay gelding with Hughes riding, in the 2.53pm Racing TV-sponsored novices’ handicap chase.

Ryan Mania riding Stoney Rover, right, at Kelso at the weekend (Pic: Kelso Races)

Kelso’s next meeting is on Thursday, November 24. Six races are to be run, starting at 12.48pm and winding up at 3.28pm. Tickets cost from £12, going up to £20 on the day. For details, go to www.kelso-races.co.uk

Jockey Ryan Mania with Pavlik at Kelso on Saturday (Pic: Kelso Races)