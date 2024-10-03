Grayling Society president Feargal Sharkey and conference co-ordinator John Gibson presenting a cheque for £500 to Tweed Foundation education officer Ben McCallum to help fund its TweedStart initiative (Photo: Tweed Foundation)

A Borders initiative encouraging young people to take up angling has been given a £500 boost by the Grayling Society.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials for the society, founded in 1977, handed over that donation to the Tweed Foundation, to help fund its TweedStart programme, while at the Macdonald Cardrona Hotel near Peebles for their 47th annual general meeting.

That event included talks by two representatives of the Melrose-based foundation, biologist Jonny Archer and education officer Ben McCallum, the former recounting the history of fishing for grayling in the Tweed and the latter talking about its TweedStart programme to inspire future generations of anglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheque from the 900-member society was handed over by their president, Feargal Sharkey, and conference co-ordinator John Gibson to McCallum.

“The Grayling Society are deeply impressed by the Tweed Foundation’s commitment to engaging young people in both angling and conservation efforts along the Tweed,” said former pop star Sharkey.

“I’m really genuinely excited to see people like the foundation reaching out and trying to engage with young people.”