£500 boost for Borders angling initiative
Officials for the society, founded in 1977, handed over that donation to the Tweed Foundation, to help fund its TweedStart programme, while at the Macdonald Cardrona Hotel near Peebles for their 47th annual general meeting.
That event included talks by two representatives of the Melrose-based foundation, biologist Jonny Archer and education officer Ben McCallum, the former recounting the history of fishing for grayling in the Tweed and the latter talking about its TweedStart programme to inspire future generations of anglers.
The cheque from the 900-member society was handed over by their president, Feargal Sharkey, and conference co-ordinator John Gibson to McCallum.
“The Grayling Society are deeply impressed by the Tweed Foundation’s commitment to engaging young people in both angling and conservation efforts along the Tweed,” said former pop star Sharkey.
“I’m really genuinely excited to see people like the foundation reaching out and trying to engage with young people.”
