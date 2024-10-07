£40,000 feature race win is biggest yet for former Hawick trainer Paul Robson

​Ridden by Sean Quinlan, the six-year-old bay gelding, owned by Lilliardsedge’s Border Caravans, got the better of Malystic by a head in the 3.50pm Ray and Anita Green Chasing 500 Winners Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong.

That £20,812 win, at 6/1, was Breizh River’s first since one at Bangor-on-Dee in Wales at the start of June and third all told.

18/1 outsider Malystic, trained in North Yorkshire by Peter Niven, was ridden by Brian Hughes.

“I’m absolutely delighted with that, and Sean said he had plenty left as he was flicking his ears back and forward,” said Robson, now based at the South Hazelrigg yard at Chatton formerly occupied by Rose Dobbin.

“It’s great that the owners entrusted me with this horse and, providing he is sound in the morning, we have earmarked him for a two-mile-four-furlong chase at Cheltenham next month as we think that is a trip that will suit him.

“He can be a fragile horse so, after that, you probably won’t see him again until the spring.”

That race’s sponsors’ colours were due to be carried by 11/4 favourite Traprain Law in pursuit of their 500th win as owners but the six-year-old grey gelding, a three-time winner at Kelso, was withdrawn 15 minutes ahead of it starting.

Robson wasn’t the only Borderer celebrating on Sunday as Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd and his jockey son Sam teamed up to win the 3.15pm Parks UK Handicap Chase with Universal Folly at 9/1.

The nine-year-old bay gelding beat 15/8 favourite Brandy McQueen, trained by Gary Rutherford at Camptown and with Hawick’s Bruce Lynn as jockey, by five-and-a-half lengths to take that race’s £5,281 top prize and notch up his first win for just short of a year.

Robson also had a runner in that three-mile-two-furlong race, Captain Quint, with Hawick’s Craig Nichol riding, but the eight-year-old bay gelding had to settle for sixth place.

Champion jockey Harry Cobden won the first race of the meeting, the 1.30pm Welcome to Family Day Novices’ Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs, aboard Jumping Susie for County Meath trainer John McConnell at 6/5, securing its top prize of £4,901.

Race number two, the 2.05pm Simpsons Malt Handicap Hurdle, was won by the Navigator at 6/1 for Cumbrian trainer Dianne Sayer, with Danny McMenamin in the saddle, finishing almost two lengths in front of Faithfulflyer, ridden by Ryan Mania for Kelso’s Sandy Thomson, to pick up its £4,753 top prize.

Victory in the third race of the day, the 2.40pm Remembering Paula Greig Novices’ Hurdle, went to 20/1 outsider Samwise, trained by Northumberland’s Susan Corbett and ridden by Nathan Moscrop, earning prize money of £4,901.

Sunday’s other winners, both in Join Racing TV Now Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdles for top prizes of £3,697, were 16/5 favourite Rickety Gate in the 4.25pm division-one version and 10/3 favourite Double Powerful in the concluding division-two edition at 5pm.

The former was ridden by Conor Rabbitt for Cumbrian trainer Nicky Richards and the latter by Dylan Johnston for Bath’s Neil Mulholland.

Theirshegoes took third place for Thomson in the earlier of those two races at 5/1, with Lewis Dobb riding.

Kelso’s next meeting is its Edinburgh Gin Chase Day on Saturday, October 26, from 1.40pm. Tickets cost £23 in advance or £28 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/

