£40,000 feature race sees Jedburgh jockey Callum Bewley claim second win at Kelso in eight months on Sounds Russian

Jedburgh jockey Callum Bewley riding Sounds Russian to victory in Kelso's £40,000 feature race on Saturday (Photo: Kelso Races)

16/5 second favourite Lock Down Luke, ridden by Sean Quinlan, edged out 7/4 favourite Bollingerandkrug, trained in Perth and Kinross by Lucinda Russell and with Derek Fox riding, to claim the 3.23pm division-two Simpson Malt Handicap Hurdle’s £4,520 top prize.

That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s second win of the year at Kelso following a successful run out there in May, also with Quinlan as jockey.

Scots Poet, trained by Hawick’s Ewan Whillans and ridden by Craig Nichol, was among the seven finishers in that race too, placing fourth.

Sean Quinlan, in blue and green, riding Lock Down Luke to victory for Lilliesleaf's Jackie Stephen at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Kelso Races)

Jedburgh jockey Callum Bewley was first past the post, on 7/2 favourite Sounds Russian, in the day’s feature race, the 2.48pm Edinburgh Gin Chase, picking up its £20,812 top prize for North Yorkshire trainer Ruth Jefferson.

That was the seven-year-old bay gelding’s third win at Kelso in the space of 14 months, with Bewley also in the saddle in February and Jamie Hamilton last December.

“That rode like as good a race as you will get in the north, and I actually lost a contact lens after we were hampered by a faller at the first,” said Bewley.

“He’s still a big, progressive horse. The race worked out well and he’s beaten some quality rivals.”

Craig Nichol riding Get With It to victory for Northumberland's Rose Dobbin at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Kelso Races)

Jefferson added: “I was delighted with that. He’s now won three from three here and also won at Sedgefield.”

Camptown training partnership Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford finished as runners-up in that race with 20/1 long shot Aye Right, ridden by Hawick jockey Nichol.

Kelso’s Sandy Thomson was third with Hill Sixteen, ridden by Conor O’Farrell.

Nichol picked up two wins – on 9/2 chance Get With It in the 2.15pm Clifford, Martin and Sarah Firth Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase for Northumberland’s Rose Dobbin and 10/3 favourite Heritier in the 4.35pm Win 100k Today with Paddy’s Pick 5 Novices’ Handicap Chase for Cheshire trainer Oliver Greenall.

Craig Nichol on his way to winning at Kelso on Heritier for Cheshire's Oliver Greenall on Saturday (Pic: Kelso Races)

Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Morningside, with Lorcan Murtagh riding, finished fifth in the former and Graham and Rutherford’s Shoughall’s Boy, ridden by Sam Coltherd, seventh.

Thomson’s Bak Rocky, with O’Farrell riding, was second in the latter and Fife trainer Nick Alexander’s Travail D’Orfevre, with Hawick’s Bruce Lynn in the saddle, third.

The first race of the day, the 1.05pm division-one Simpsons Malt Handicap Hurdle, was won by 9/4 favourite Melburnian, trained by Rebecca Menzies in County Durham and with Nathan Moscrop as jockey.

Next up was the 1.40pm Lynnie’s Big Boozie Birthday Bash National Hunt Maiden Hurdle, won by Snake Roll at 4/1 for Russell and Fox, and that pairing also finished first in the 4pm Beauchamp Estates Handicap Chase with 5/2 joint favourite Corrigeen Rock.