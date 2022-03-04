Procession of stars will be on parade for Kelso's richest-ever races

A great afternoon of racing is in prospect at Kelso on Saturday, live on ITV

Trained by Nicky Henderson and carrying the famous green and gold colours of J. P. McManus, he faces some top quality rivals in the £100,000 bet365 Morebattle Hurdle, a race his Berkshire trainer has landed three times.

Once more, reports Gordon Brown, there will be a £100,000 bonus, scooped last year by The Shunter, should the winner go on to win, a hurdle or a chase, at the Cheltenham Festival.

Set to shoulder top-weight of 11st 12lb, Nico de Boinville-ridden Buveur d’Air takes on some classy opposition, including Harry Fry’s Metier, a Grade 1 novice winner, and Favoir, who was third in last year’s Morebattle Hurdle for Dan and Harry Skelton.

The supporting races feature the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle and the Listed bet365 Premier Chase, both worth £50,000.

North Lodge, unbeaten in two starts over timber including in this company, is a first runner at Kelso for Scots-born Wiltshire handler Alan King in the Premier Hurdle.