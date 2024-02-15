Polished performance by Shoeshine Boy wins Ayr race for Hawick trainer Donald Whillans

Baron Briggs in prior action for trainer Sandy Thomson at Kelso (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

​The eight-year-old bay gelding finished three-quarters of a length ahead of Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell’s Lady in the Park, ridden by Patrick Wadge, in the 3.55pm Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle.

That victory earned £4,753 in prize money for the 7/1 Borders pairing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Shoeshine Boy’s first win since one at Carlisle last April, also with Nichol riding, and third altogether, his other having been at Ayr in April 2022, with Nichol in the saddle on that occasion too.

Whillans had two runners in Tuesday’s three-mile race, Enemy at the Gate finishing fifth, with Henry Brooke riding.