Polished performance by Shoeshine Boy wins Ayr race for Hawick trainer Donald Whillans
The eight-year-old bay gelding finished three-quarters of a length ahead of Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell’s Lady in the Park, ridden by Patrick Wadge, in the 3.55pm Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle.
That victory earned £4,753 in prize money for the 7/1 Borders pairing.
It was Shoeshine Boy’s first win since one at Carlisle last April, also with Nichol riding, and third altogether, his other having been at Ayr in April 2022, with Nichol in the saddle on that occasion too.
Whillans had two runners in Tuesday’s three-mile race, Enemy at the Gate finishing fifth, with Henry Brooke riding.
Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson also had a horse claim a top-three place at Ayr, 10/3 joint favourite Baron Briggs, with Sean Quinlan as jockey, finishing third in the 4.30pm Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase, won by Derek Fox on Camp Belan for Russell at 17/2.