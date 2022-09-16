Plans being drawn up to create what are billed as Scotland’s finest racehorse-training facilities near Melrose

Land at Eildon Mains Farm, near Melrose, earmarked for hosting new horse-training facilities

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by Melrose-based Adam Family Assets for an all-weather gallop track and riding circle track for training horses on land near the town, north east of Eildon Mains Farm.

The layout is for an oval-shaped gallop track leading off to an uphill finish ending at the entrance to the stables at the farm.

If the bid is agreed existing farm buildings on the site would need to be demolished.

A supporting statement submitted by one of the applicants, Kelso Racecourse director Geoff Adam, says: “The reason for the uphill finish is that it is virtually impossible to get racehorses fit on a level surface and therefore this proposed uphill finish is required.

“The operational benefit of this countryside location is that we have a unique chance to demolish the old farm buildings and start the operation literally from scratch, with new drains and foundations and two new buildings, to help us produce the finest racehorse-training facilities in Scotland.

“We have staff on site seven days a week and have arrangements with various equestrian professionals, including jockeys, three local vets and Andrew McDiarmid, of Clyde Vets in Lanark, one of the finest thoroughbred vets in this country.

“We are fortunate to have a strategic alliance with Ian Stark of the Ian Stark Equestrian Centre at Greenhill in Selkirk, who acts as a mentor to our young riders and an adviser to owners, as well as Harry Payne as a consultant in dressage who is very well known on the international circuit.

“We have 10 staff at the moment, including two apprentices who are greatly benefiting because of the presence of some of the top names in the industry, who are strongly supportive of bringing young people to the various aspects of our business.