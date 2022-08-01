Picture special: Fantastic weather and racing excellence at Langholm Games

Gkontouin Imante winner of the main event at Langholm Games, 90m Open (Pics by Bill McBurnie)

Before the event even started there was drama when starter Gerald Paxton had to call off due to illness and was replaced by David Grieve who has been thanked for stepping in.

Onto the competitions themselves and Allan Hamilton managed to double up by winning the Borders 90m SCR Championship and also taking first in the high jump.

A fine Open 90m triumph was achieved by Gkontouin Imante, who managed to go one better having previously come runner-up at Jedburgh.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TLJT Tess Renwick celebrates winning the 90m youth (13-16 years)

A thrilling 800m saw Robbie Welsh narrowly defeat Stuart Fraser with Kevin Wood taking third place.

But Fraser wasn't to be denied a victory on the day as he managed to hold off Mark Young in a fantastic finish to the 1600m.

There were some nail biting finishes in the youths races, none more so than in the 200m A contest where Tess Renwick squeezed home from Chloe Inglis, with Evie Renwick third.

Full results were:

No 6. Hawick athlete Robbie Welsh, winner of the 800m open handicap

90m Open – 1st Gkontouin Imante, Shettleston H 9.58secs, 2nd Finlay Douglas, Hawick, 3rd Ryan Elliot, TLJT;

200m Open – 1st Graeme Armstrong, Edinburgh 22.56secs, 2nd Douglas Young, Kelso, 3rd Brodie Cowan, Hawick RP;

400m Open – 1st Jacob Aubrey, Kendal 52.75secs, 2nd Kyle Potts, Hawick, 3rd Craig Sowerby, Netehrhall AC;

800m Open – 1st Robbie Welsh, Hawick 2m 00.63s, 2nd Stewart Fraser, Hawick, 3rd Kevin Wood, Jedburgh;

Welsh receives trophy from Roger Maxwell, chairman of Langholm common riding committee

1600m Open – 1st Stewart Fraser, Hawick 4m 39.88s, 2nd Mark Young, Hawick, 3rd Robbie Welsh, Hawick;

90m Youths 9-12 years – 1st Ava Bell, Annan & District 10.25secs, 2nd A McVittie-Brangan, Langholm, 3rd= Stuart Whiteford/Ava Lees;

90m Youths 13-16 years – 1st Tess Renwick, TLJT 24.55secs, 2nd Chloe Inglis, Hawick RP, 3rd Evie Renwick, TLJT;

200m Youths 9-12 years – 1st Max Vevers, Hawick TRP 23.66secs, 2nd Oliver McCraw, Teviotdale, 3rd= Stuart Whiteford/Ava Lees;

Gkontouin Imante gets over line first in 90m Open

200m Youths 13-16 years – 1st Carra McLeod, Hawick 24.55secs, 2nd Lewis Fleming, Kelso, 3rd Ruby Laing, Kelso;

800m Youths – 1st Stuart Whiteford, Innerleithen 2m 11.60s, 2nd Rory Fleming, Kelso, 3rd Archie Scott, Kelso;

1600m Youths – 1st Leo Tait, Kelso 5m 10.60s, 2nd Irvine Welsh, Kelso, 3rd Isaac Hastie, Kelso;

90m Open Championship – 1st Allan Hamilton, Edinburgh 9.33secs, 2nd Ethan Pottie, Victoria Park, 3rd Greg Kelly, East Kilbride;

High Jump – 1st Allan Hamilton, Edinburgh 1.85m;

Wrestling All Weight – 1st Thomas Gibson.

Jacob Aubrey romps home in win

The Ex Langholm Cornets race at the games on Friday

Stewart Fraser from Hawick, winner of the 1600m Open Handicap

Allan Hamilton winning the 90m UK Sprint Championship

Stuart Whiteford from Innerleithen, winner of the 800m Youths handicap

Kelso runner Leo Tait, winner of Youth 1600m Handicap

Graeme Armstong winner of the 200m Open at Langholm

Wrestling all weight champion Thomas Gibson with his trophy

Carra McLeod from Hawick No.5 wins the 200m ahead of Lewis Fleming from Kelso