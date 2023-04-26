News you can trust since 1855
Personal best in London earns Scottish marathon title for Gala Harrier Sara Green

Gala Harrier Sara Green clocked a personal best at the London Marathon on Sunday to finish as leading lady of this year’s Scottish Marathon Championships.

By Darin Hutson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST
Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run in a prior race (Pic: Bobby Gavin)Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run in a prior race (Pic: Bobby Gavin)
Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run in a prior race (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

The Borderer’s time of 2:44.41 for the 26-plus-mile race saw her finish 934th overall in the English capital.

She was the 20th female finisher all told and fifth in her 40-to-44 age group.

“To be honest, the run actually went as planned, which doesn’t always happen, certainly not in a marathon,” the Galashiels runner told Scottish Athletics’ Facebook page.

“It was a great build-up to be in that section behind all the elite men.

“The plan really had been to pace myself over the first 20 miles and then race the last 10k as fast as I felt I could.

“The first 5k was a little bit up and down as I was getting into it pacing-wise, but once I settled into it, I really enjoyed the day. It was lovely. It really did just go to plan. My pacing went as it should have. I hit each marker as I was supposed to.”

