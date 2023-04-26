Personal best in London earns Scottish marathon title for Gala Harrier Sara Green

Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run in a prior race (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

The Borderer’s time of 2:44.41 for the 26-plus-mile race saw her finish 934th overall in the English capital.

She was the 20th female finisher all told and fifth in her 40-to-44 age group.

“To be honest, the run actually went as planned, which doesn’t always happen, certainly not in a marathon,” the Galashiels runner told Scottish Athletics’ Facebook page.

“It was a great build-up to be in that section behind all the elite men.

“The plan really had been to pace myself over the first 20 miles and then race the last 10k as fast as I felt I could.