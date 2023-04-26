Personal best in London earns Scottish marathon title for Gala Harrier Sara Green
Gala Harrier Sara Green clocked a personal best at the London Marathon on Sunday to finish as leading lady of this year’s Scottish Marathon Championships.
The Borderer’s time of 2:44.41 for the 26-plus-mile race saw her finish 934th overall in the English capital.
She was the 20th female finisher all told and fifth in her 40-to-44 age group.
“To be honest, the run actually went as planned, which doesn’t always happen, certainly not in a marathon,” the Galashiels runner told Scottish Athletics’ Facebook page.
“It was a great build-up to be in that section behind all the elite men.
“The plan really had been to pace myself over the first 20 miles and then race the last 10k as fast as I felt I could.
“The first 5k was a little bit up and down as I was getting into it pacing-wise, but once I settled into it, I really enjoyed the day. It was lovely. It really did just go to plan. My pacing went as it should have. I hit each marker as I was supposed to.”