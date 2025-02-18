Perseverance pays off as Borderer Craig Bruce wins £6,000 new year sprint 12th time around

The 29-year-old has been contesting the 110m handicap sprint since 2014, making it to six finals but never finishing higher than fourth previously.

Taking a leaf out of spider-inspired near-namesake Robert the Bruce’s book, he’s carried on undeterred, however, and that perseverance was rewarded with a first-place finish in a time of 11.74 seconds at the weekend, going from a mark of 10m, earning him the Eric Liddell Trophy and £6,000 in prize money.

Bruce is the fourth representative of the region on the bounce to claim pole position in the historic run, first staged in 1870, following on from Hawick’s Ryan McMichan at Grangemouth last January; Scott Tindle, from Berwick but running for Tweed Leader Jed Track Athletics Club, at Musselburgh in 2023; and West Linton’s Stacey Downie in Edinburgh in 2022.

He was one a field of 63 to throw their hats into the ring for the sprint’s 156th edition – originally scheduled for Sunday, January 5, but put back because of adverse weather that weekend – including 17 fellow Borderers, his 60-year-old father Colin and McMichan, 19, among them.

Bruce was one of only two of those 18 runners from the region to make it to Sunday’s final, winning his initial heat, one of ten, in 11.93 seconds, the other being Hawick’s Jack Wilson, second in his in 11.81.

He and Wilson, 30, went on to win their semi-final heats in 11.78 and 11.77 respectively, and the latter took third place out of eight in the final in 11.79, from a mark of 15m. Livingston’s Brodie Nixon was runner-up in 11.76, from 8.5m.

Bruce – a validation engineer at Kelso’s Plexus factory away from the running track and also a rugby player, as a back for Earlston these days – was chuffed to bits to cross the line first on Sunday, telling us: “I’m delighted to have finally won it.

“I’ve had a few attempts at it so it was great to finally cross the line first.

“That was my sixth appearance in a final and my 12th at the sprint as an adult all together, I think.”

His previous-highest finish was fourth place in 2022 at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre in 11.33, also from 10m, with Downie winning that year in 11.15, from 17m.

Explaining the appeal of the event that’s kept him coming back year after year, Bruce, still training with Kelso’s AG Running School but classed as an unattached entrant on Sunday, said: “It’s a historic thing really.

“Back since I first started doing it with my dad, I’ve alway wanted to try and win the sprint.

“It’s a one-off for that time of year, outwith the season, so it’s a hard one to try and really peak for and get everything right for your preparations.

“Whereas in the summer if you’ve got one you’re interested in and you miss it, you’ve got another a week or two afterwards to try to get a win at, the sprint’s all or nothing really.”

Bruce, also a regular on the Border and Highland games circuits, competing at distances of up to 400m, is now taking time out from running until those series of events return, saying: “I’m just really looking towards the summer again and will just be getting back to gym stuff and last few games of XVs rugby and getting ready for the sevens season until then.

“I’ll then have a couple of weeks off for running training and review what my plans are going forward.”

Sunday’s sprint final having taken place not long before 4pm the best part of a two-hour drive away, Bruce didn’t have much time for celebrations afterwards but is hoping to make up for that at a later date, recalling: “I came back down and stopped and got a Chinese and then went to the pub for a couple of pints with a few folks on the night but hopefully I can get a bit of a bigger celebration organised with the training school and my dad there.”

The sprint’s prize money is the biggest purse on offer in Scotland for a single race but Bruce isn’t sure what he’ll be spending it on yet.

“I’ll try and get a holiday sorted and maybe buy a couple of new golf clubs but, apart from that, I’ve not really got anything planned for it as such,” he said.

The one downside of Sunday’s win for him was that it had meant missing out on his Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 title-chasing rugby club’s 31-7 east bowl win away to Edinburgh Northern the day before.

“We’ve had a really good season,” he said. “We’ve got two more league games and we just need to win one of them and I think that seals the league title.

“We won the east bowl on Saturday. I was gutted to miss that with the sprint being rearranged but I was delighted that they managed to win that, and we’ll now go forward in the national bowl and hopefully I can help with that.”

Bruce wasn’t the Borders’ only winner at Grangemouth either as TLJT’s Iskan Barskanmay came out on top in one of the seven races making up the day’s senior undercard.

The Galashiels 43-year-old clocked 10.28 seconds, from a mark of 7m, to finish first in a 90m masters handicap contested by a field of seven also including Selkirk’s Geoff Keen, bringing up the rear in 11.03, from a 16m mark.

Eight other runners from the region made it to senior finals – Bruce Snr, fourth in a 400m open handicap in 50.37, from 74m; former TLJT member Sarah Ross and Kelso’s Matty Fleming, sixth in 1:59.25, from 185m, and eighth in 2:03.01, from 75, respectively in an 800m open handicap; Hawick’s Robbie Welsh and Kelso’s Matthew Fleming and Fraser Neil in a 1,500m open handicap, placing respectively second in 3:59.46 from 60m, fifth in 4:07.13 from 245 and sixth in 4:21.18 from 150; and Kelso’s Ruby Laing and TLJT’s Tess Renwick, fourth and seventh respectively in a 90m women’s handicap, in 11.43 seconds from 9m and 11.97 from 2.5m.

Seven youngsters from the region made it to youth finals too, with one, Jedburgh’s Joe McDade, bringing back a gold medal.

They included Kelso’s Reece Jackson placing fourth in one 90m handicap in 10.77 seconds, from 19m, and Hawick’s Oliver McCraw fifth in 10.97, from 3.5m, and McDade winning another in 10.78, from 20m, with TLJT’s Lachlan Graham fourth in 11.11, from 23m, and Kelso’s Cam Scott fifth in 11.28, from 22m.

Kelso’s Harry and Rory Fleming also made it to a youth handicap final, over 800m, finishing third in 2:00.92, from 170m, and sixth in 2:07.79, from 130m.

1 . 2025’s new year sprint at Grangemouth 2025 new year sprint winner Craig Bruce with promoter James Cunningham at Grangemouth on Sunday (Photo: Bobby Gavin) Photo: Bobby Gavin Photo Sales

2 . 2025’s new year sprint at Grangemouth 2025 new year sprint winner Craig Bruce with mum Lesley, girlfriend Kirsten Maclean and dad Colin at Grangemouth on Sunday (Photo: Bobby Gavin) Photo: Bobby Gavin Photo Sales

3 . 2025’s new year sprint at Grangemouth 90m masters handicap winner Iskan Barskanmay with promoter James Cunningham at 2025’s new year sprint at Grangemouth on Sunday (Photo: Bobby Gavin) Photo: Bobby Gavin Photo Sales

4 . 2025’s new year sprint at Grangemouth 90m B youth handicap winner Joe McDade at 2025’s new year sprint at Grangemouth on Sunday (Photo: Bobby Gavin) Photo: Bobby Gavin Photo Sales