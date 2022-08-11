Peebles swimmer Gregor Swinney brings back bronze medal from Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peebles swimmer Gregor Swinney with his 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medal for the men's 4x100m medley relay

The Peebles 24-year-old, gaining his first cap as a member of Team Scotland, started off in the 50m butterfly, breaking his own Scottish record in a time of 23.91 seconds, only set the month before in Aberdeen, to secure a semi-final place, that being as far as he got.

His next event was the 100m butterfly and again he made it through to the semi-finals at the city’s Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

His final day of swimming saw the former Peebles High School pupil forming part of the Scots’ men’s 4x100m medley relay team alongside Martin Walton, Craig Benson and Stephen Milne.

Gregor Swinney, sixth from left, with the full medley relay team line-up that won a bronze medal for Team Scotland

They qualified third fastest for the final, with the line-up then being changed around and Craig McNally, Ross Murdoch, Duncan Scott and Evan Jones taking over.

Scotland took third place in the final, earning bronze medals for all eight swimmers involved.

England’s Brodie Williams, James Wilby, James Guy and Tom Dean finished first, with Australia’s Bradley Woodward, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matthew Temple and Kyle Chalmers second.

Former Peebles Amateur Swimming Club and Borders Elite Swim Team member Swinney said afterwards: “What an incredible honour it has been to share Craig McNally, Martyn, Craig Benson, Ross and Stephen’s last race, people I have looked up to and never thought I’d be able to be on a team with.

The men's 4x100m medley relay team that finished third in the final - Craig McNally, Ross Murdoch, Duncan Scott and Evan Jones - at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwickin Birmingham (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“It’s all a massive credit to Scottish Swimming and themselves and we couldn’t be prouder of the careers they have all had.

“Thank you to Craig, Ross, Duncan and Evan for getting us over the line in the final; thank you to all the Scotland coaches, staff and athletes for making this such a memorable experience; thank you to everyone at home for cheering us on and supporting us all the way, especially my coach Ian Wright and all those at City of Glasgow Swim Team, Borders Elite Swim Team and Peebles Amateur Swimming Club, without whose incredibly hard work I would not be where I am today; and finally, thank you to my family.

“My mum and dad Gary and Sally have given me so much over the years and I hope that this medal goes some of the way to repaying that.

“My beautiful girlfriend Louise has also helped more than she realises this year and I’m so happy I could share the experience in Birmingham with her and my mum and dad.”