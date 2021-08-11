Peebles siblings back home to tackle tough terrain

Siblings Scout and Jacob Adkin pictured a few years ago at a Home International hill running event

Sister and brother Scout and Jacob Adkin, both now of the Lake District, are well established at the very top of the British mountain running discipline.

Jacob is the reigning European mountain running champion and Scout, a former GB junior Internationalist, is the reigning Scottish champion.

Both are very much on top form, smashing race records in the Lake District fell running scene this summer. But all their formative hill training through the junior ranks was with Moorfoot Runners, up and down Cademuir’s slopes.

While Scout will have yet another women’s record in her sights in the 6k race, Jacob will be taking things easy by acting as a safety sweeper for both this race and the earlier 3k race.

So for the first time in many years, Scout is assured of finishing ahead of her brother.

Race organiser Gregor Nicholson, from Moorfoot Runner,s said: “In compliance with the Covid-related race guidance from Scottish Athletics, we set an overall event limit of 100 entrants for online entry.

"Both races are already full, which should mean record fields.

“Unfortunately, we can’t have our usual provision for entry-on-the-day but local runners who are still interested can enter a waiting list in case spaces become available in advance.”

“It will be fantastic to see Scout and Jacob back on their home turf, even if Jacob is not racing.

"But every single finisher, aged 11 to ‘plenty-five’, will be able to come away saying they completed the Rollercoaster ahead of the current European champion.”

“We’re also extremely grateful for continued support for the event from Franco’s restaurant, given the difficulties of the past 18 months.”

This year’s event incorporates the Scottish Junior Hill Race Championships, with medals on offer in the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 age-groups.