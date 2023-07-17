News you can trust since 1855
Peebles runner Jacob Adkin smashes 18-year-old record to win Innerleithen hill race

Peebles runner Jacob Adkin not only won Saturday’s Lee Pen hill race at Innerleithen by a margin of over four minutes but also smashed a record for the three-mile course set back in 2005.
By Darin Hutson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 18:28 BST

The 27-year-old, 2019’s European mountain-running champion, clocked 22:38 for a route including a climb of 1,200ft, getting back four minutes and 16 seconds ahead of Moorfoot Runners clubmate Matthew Sullivan.

Adkin also knocked over a minute off the record of 23:54 set 18 years ago by current Scottish Borders Council leader Euan Jardine and the Galashiels councillor was there to congratulate him and hand over his trophy, accompanied by £80 prize money.

On top of that, Adkin’s girlfriend, Katie Hall, was first female finisher, and tenth overall, in 30:35.

Adkin and Sullivan were among four Borders club-runners to make the top five of the 35-strong entry for this year’s race, the others being Teviotdale Harrier Irvine Welsh, third in 27:51, and Moorfoot’s Andrew Cox, fifth in 28:30.

Edinburgh’s Kieron Ross was first male veteran back, and fourth all told, in 28:11 and Gala Harrier Kate Jenkins was first female veteran, and 21st overall, in 34:26.

Three other Moorfoot members went the distance – Colin Williams, 12th in 31:19; Jennifer Misak, 26th in 37:58; and Martin Holt, 32nd in 42:02.

They were accompanied by eight other Gala Harriers – Isla Paterson, 14th in 32:24; Iain Bell, 18th in 33:42; Bob Johnson, 19th in 33:51; Poppy and Gill Lunn, 28th and 29th in 39:29 and 39:42 respectively; Ross and Lisa Dalgliesh, 30th in 39:50 and 31st in 40:05; and Charlotte Hendry, 35th in 47:40 – and Teviotdale’s Paul Lockie, 34th in 46:03.

