Peebles Jumps Group members win nine medals between them at national championships

Robert Horton with medals (Pic Bobby Gavin)

lnnerleithen’s Robert Horton, 11, produced best-ever performances in the under-13 class to take silver in the long jump with a leap of 4m 76cm and bronze in the 200m.

Robert’s run of 28.23 seconds in his 200m heat took him to second in the Scottish U13 rankings in this event.

Fifteen year-old Louis Whyte from Peebles, already Scottish U17 champion in long

Ava Lees got silver medal (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

jump and triple jump, signed off his inaugural season by moving up an age group to

compete in the Under-20 Scottish Championships.

He recorded a long jump personal best of 6m 34cm, just getting pipped for bronze, and had a magnificent triple jump of 12m 48 to take silver.

TLJT’s Ava Lees from Jedburgh, a newcomer to the group who has only recently received jumps coaching, leapt to a lifetime best in the long jump of 4m 56cm.

Louis Whyte got under-20 triple jump silver medal (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

She managed this feat not just once but twice to seal her second place in the girls’ under-13 event, missing gold by only 4cm.

For good measure, Ava took silver in a very competitive 100m, again producing a new personal best performance of 13.48 seconds in her heat.