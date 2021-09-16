Peebles driver wins final

Lewis Willacy in his Formula II (picture by Jim Turner)

There were 45 ORCi Stock Rods in action, with Cameron McDonald (St Boswells) in the non-seeded drivers’ race, with the first two home being seeded on to the back of the World Final grid.

McDonald led for the opening three laps but was caught and fell down the order, finally crossing the finish line in seventh place.

Darren Macdonald (Peebles) was one of the seeded drivers and he had to race in a couple of qualifying heats with the points scored determining his grid position for the final.

There was a shunt during the opening laps with Macdonald caught up but he was back out for heat two, where he ended up in seventh place.

When the World Final grid was formed, Macdonald was to start the race from the fourth row but, when the race started, he was forced off the racing line and dropped places.

There were a couple of race suspensions and, while David Philp went through to win, Macdonald finished the race just outwith the classifications.

Lewis Willacy (Peebles) had a good night’s racing with his Formula II, where he brought his car home in fourth place in the opening heat and then sixth in the second.

It took Willacy only a few laps before he moved into the lead when the final started and, once there, he was able to maintain a gap over the field. In the end, he went through to win by a narrow margin.

On Sunday, both McDonald and Macdonald were back racing their stock rods, with McDonald picking up eighth place in the opening heat. After that, neither driver managed a top 10 finish.

Lauren Ford (Earlston) was racing her Prostock Basic and she had a consistent outing, bringing her car home in third place in both of her heats as well as the final.